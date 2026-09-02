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bank of canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%, warns trade war could sabotage recovery

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 2.25%. But growing uncertainty in the Middle East and...

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%, warns trade war could sabotage recovery

Newcomers to Canada

What money values are we passing on to our kids?

It’s not what we say so much as what we do that children end up modeling.

What money values are we passing on to our kids?
A student's TDSB laptop sits on their desk at an elementary school in Toronto on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Spend

What to consider before buying a used laptop in Canada

New laptops are expensive; here's what you should consider as you cautiously invest in a used laptop.

What to consider before buying a used laptop in Canada
The Quilpituk Creek wildfire burns on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Fintry, B.C., late Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

Home Insurance

After a fire or flood, the financial fallout can be costly

Fire and flood evacuations can trigger unexpected financial costs. Here’s what homeowners should know about insurance, repairs, and emergency...

After a fire or flood, the financial fallout can be costly
Villa house model, key and drawing on retro desktop (real estate sale concept)

Real Estate

How a secondary suite can make buying a home more affordable in Ontario

A secondary suite can help homeowners offset housing costs. Here’s what to know about converting a home into a...

How a secondary suite can make buying a home more affordable in Ontario
Bank of Canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada interest rate announcement: What to expect on September 2

The Bank of Canada has held its interest rate at 2.25% since October last year. Will that change?

Bank of Canada interest rate announcement: What to expect on September 2

Credit Cards

RBC hiking fees on cash back Mastercard, but sweetening the rewards

Two RBC Mastercard options are getting a serious facelift in terms of benefits, but there are a few catches.

RBC hiking fees on cash back Mastercard, but sweetening the rewards
Angry man holds credit card and mobile phone, sits next to clothes in suitcase, has problems with paying online.

Credit Cards

Major cash back changes coming to Scotia Momentum credit cards

In October, how you earn cash back on the Scotia Momentum credit card lineup will change in two of...

Major cash back changes coming to Scotia Momentum credit cards
Man holding cell phone in his hand

Tech

Buying used tech is becoming more popular, but new report highlights growing generational divide

A recent report found that more Canadians are choosing used technology due to cost and environmental concerns, but major...

Buying used tech is becoming more popular, but new report highlights growing generational divide
Canada child benefit

News

Canada Child Benefit August payments drop on Thursday: Here’s the schedule for the rest of 2026

Canada's new benefit year began in July, increasing several benefit amounts by roughly 2%.

Canada Child Benefit August payments drop on Thursday: Here’s the schedule for the rest of 2026