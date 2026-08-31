What to consider before buying a used laptop in Canada
New laptops are expensive; here's what you should consider as you cautiously invest in a used laptop.
Advertisement
New laptops are expensive; here's what you should consider as you cautiously invest in a used laptop.
It can be one of the most expensive items on a student’s back-to-school supplies list — and it just got pricier.
The cost of laptops has been on the rise as tech companies around the world rush to build the data centres that power artificial intelligence, pushing up the price of memory chips and other components that go into many devices, like computers.
For parents and students navigating this price hike on a tight budget, experts say a little bit of time and research can help them find a reliable device to get students through the school year.
First, scope out deals at big-box tech stores and figure out what laptop specifications you need, said Kelly Ho, a Vancouver-based certified financial planner.
Today, laptops don’t really need to do a lot of heavy lifting, like being able to store large amounts of files locally, because most schoolwork now lives in the digital cloud. For students who mainly need to attend virtual classes, access the internet and write essays, a simpler laptop without many bells and whistles will probably get the job done.
Once you know what you’re looking for and the brand you like, Ho suggested looking for used laptops that are refurbished, which can cost a fraction of a new one.
Ryan Fukunaga, executive director of non-profit tech refurbishing company Free Geek Toronto, said the difference between a new laptop in stores and a used one that is slightly older isn’t as dramatic anymore.
However, make sure you’re buying a Windows 11 laptop with a genuine licence — nothing older than that, he said. It should also have at least 16 gigabytes of RAM to run programs and 256 gigabytes of storage.
The laptop should also have an eighth-gen Intel CPU at least, he advised, which means it shouldn’t be older than six or seven years.
Fukunaga suggested potentially looking for a refurbished enterprise laptop; one originally sold to a business rather than a retail consumer. They tend to be better quality and cost less.
However, they don’t typically come with graphics cards, so users can’t play video games or livestream from those laptops.
For those looking for a used laptop from a store or established seller, Fukunaga said a warranty is key, whether that covers you for 30 days, 90 days or a year.
But often, refurbished tech warranties don’t cover batteries, so you should ask about it before you purchase, Fukunaga said.
Whether you’re going for a new laptop or a refurbished one, Ho warned against buying them on payment plans, even with zero interest rates — unless you’re disciplined about money and can keep track of payments.
She said the temptation of buy-now-pay-later can easily get out of hand when students start buying items on credit, enticed by $10-a-month plans. “You lose track. And then, it becomes an endless cycle.”
And avoid buying tech from strangers on Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji or Craigslist, which comes with zero guarantees, both experts said.
“If you run into (a problem), it could end up being the more expensive option because then you’ll have to go buy a new one,” Ho said.
“You can’t go back to the person who sold it to you and ask them about the warranty, because there is no warranty.”
There are also other options to consider.
For example, Ho said she has held off on buying a laptop for her child, who starts Grade 6 this fall. Instead, a tablet—which tends to be cheaper than a laptop — has done the job so far.
Parents and students can also explore hand-me-down laptops from people in their personal network.
“You’re not buying from a stranger, you’re buying from someone you know,” Ho said. “You can actually ask them, test out the laptop … and maybe you can get a deal that way.”
Often, open-box and liquidation stores that buy returns from large-scale retailers can be a place to find deals, but it’s important to test them before you buy because they may not come with a warranty.
Ho said you need to do your research, ask friends or family who know more about tech and research for yourself if it’s good value for the money you would pay at a liquidation store.
“You can’t just go in blindly to do this,” she said. “There will be a lot of work involved in order to be able to get the best deal but also get something dependable.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Canadian bank stocks remain in focus as lenders post their latest results. Here are the key numbers for investors.
Canada’s securities regulators are pushing back on sports and entertainment prediction markets, leaving questions over how they could be...
Living with a roommate is the fastest-growing housing arrangement in Canada, but sharing a space can complicate finances. Here’s...
American physicians moving to Canada face complex cross-border tax rules. Here are four key financial issues U.S. doctors should...
Eligible? Here’s how much money you can expect this week.
Canada’s big banks have seen their shares surge this year. Here’s what analysts expect from third-quarter earnings and what...
A safety-deposit box can protect important documents and valuables, but your family may struggle to access them if they...
Back-to-school shopping is a chance to teach kids about budgeting, needs versus wants, and making smart money decisions.
With the Canadian dollar weakening, investors may be considering currency-hedged ETFs. But whether hedging makes sense depends on a...