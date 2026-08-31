The cost of laptops has been on the rise as tech companies around the world rush to build the data centres that power artificial intelligence, pushing up the price of memory chips and other components that go into many devices, like computers.

For parents and students navigating this price hike on a tight budget, experts say a little bit of time and research can help them find a reliable device to get students through the school year.

First, scope out deals at big-box tech stores and figure out what laptop specifications you need, said Kelly Ho, a Vancouver-based certified financial planner.

Today, laptops don’t really need to do a lot of heavy lifting, like being able to store large amounts of files locally, because most schoolwork now lives in the digital cloud. For students who mainly need to attend virtual classes, access the internet and write essays, a simpler laptop without many bells and whistles will probably get the job done.

Once you know what you’re looking for and the brand you like, Ho suggested looking for used laptops that are refurbished, which can cost a fraction of a new one.

What are the differences between an old and a new laptop?

Ryan Fukunaga, executive director of non-profit tech refurbishing company Free Geek Toronto, said the difference between a new laptop in stores and a used one that is slightly older isn’t as dramatic anymore.

However, make sure you’re buying a Windows 11 laptop with a genuine licence — nothing older than that, he said. It should also have at least 16 gigabytes of RAM to run programs and 256 gigabytes of storage.

The laptop should also have an eighth-gen Intel CPU at least, he advised, which means it shouldn’t be older than six or seven years.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

Fukunaga suggested potentially looking for a refurbished enterprise laptop; one originally sold to a business rather than a retail consumer. They tend to be better quality and cost less.

However, they don’t typically come with graphics cards, so users can’t play video games or livestream from those laptops.

Don’t overlook store warranties

For those looking for a used laptop from a store or established seller, Fukunaga said a warranty is key, whether that covers you for 30 days, 90 days or a year.

But often, refurbished tech warranties don’t cover batteries, so you should ask about it before you purchase, Fukunaga said.

Whether you’re going for a new laptop or a refurbished one, Ho warned against buying them on payment plans, even with zero interest rates — unless you’re disciplined about money and can keep track of payments.

She said the temptation of buy-now-pay-later can easily get out of hand when students start buying items on credit, enticed by $10-a-month plans. “You lose track. And then, it becomes an endless cycle.”

And avoid buying tech from strangers on Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji or Craigslist, which comes with zero guarantees, both experts said.

“If you run into (a problem), it could end up being the more expensive option because then you’ll have to go buy a new one,” Ho said.