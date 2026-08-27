The clinical transition is often the easy part; the financial one is not. For a US physician, moving to Canada isn’t just a change of address—it’s a major cross-border tax event. And the mistakes made in year one can follow you for a career.

Why American doctors are heading north

This isn’t a trickle. Physician recruiting firms and Canadian provincial health authorities alike are reporting a sustained rise in American doctors inquiring about and pursuing Canadian licensing. Provinces are actively courting the talent with some running dedicated recruitment campaigns aimed squarely at US-trained physicians.

So, what is actually driving the move?

Care driven by medicine, not paperwork. Canada’s single-payer system lets physicians make decisions based on medical necessity, not insurance coverage or a patient’s ability to pay. This is a structural difference that shows up daily in how much of a physician’s time goes to patients versus paperwork.

Burnout, and a system that seems to be listening. Physician burnout is a challenge globally, but the trajectory in Canada is encouraging. Physician wellness organizations across the country have reported meaningful improvement coming out of the pandemic years, with more physicians reporting satisfaction with their work-life balance and more accessing wellness supports than in past years. For a US physician weighing where to rebuild a practice, a health system that’s actively investing in physician well being—and showing results for it—carries real weight.

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Less administrative drag. Canadian physicians still report meaningful time lost to electronic medical records and paperwork outside office hours, but the burden looks different than in the US, where prior authorizations, claims appeals, and insurance negotiations consume hours that could go to patients. Reducing administrative load is consistently cited by Canadian physicians as the single biggest lever for improving their own well being. This means that even the receiving system considers this an unfinished project, not a solved one.

A professional climate some find easier to practice in. Workload isn’t the only factor physicians describe when explaining a move north. Some cite broader shifts in the US regulatory and policy environment as part of their decision. This consideration tends to weigh most heavily on physicians in specialties most directly affected, who describe wanting the latitude to practice according to their training and clinical judgment.

Lower malpractice costs. Coverage through the Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) is, on average, dramatically cheaper than private US malpractice insurance. In several provinces, physicians barely feel even that cost: government reimbursement programs cover the large majority of the CMPA fee for many practice types, in some cases leaving only a modest net annual cost.

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Taken together, these shifts point to a culture that treats physician sustainability as a system-level responsibility, not just an individual coping problem, translating into lower burnout and more time outside the clinic for many physicians who make the move.

The physicians actively exploring a move north aren’t only weighing clinical culture. Many cite a mix of factors pulling them to look elsewhere entirely: frustration with the US political climate, growing unease about the direction of US tax policy, and concern over the rising cost of living at home. For some, Canada isn’t just an appealing alternative on its own merits; it’s a more stable and predictable place to plant roots.

The cross-border financial must-knows

None of the above matters if the financial transition goes wrong. Get ahead of these four issues before you cross the border, not after.

1. The PFIC Trap

This is the single most dangerous issue for a US citizen living in Canada.

What it is: The IRS treats almost every Canadian mutual fund and ETF as a Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC).

The IRS treats almost every Canadian mutual fund and ETF as a Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC). Why it matters: Holding these in a non-registered Canadian account can trigger tax rates north of 50%, plus onerous annual reporting on Form 8621.

Holding these in a non-registered Canadian account can trigger tax rates north of 50%, plus onerous annual reporting on Form 8621. What to do instead: Build your non-registered/non-retirement portfolio around US-domiciled ETFs or individual stocks and bonds, and sidestep the PFIC regime entirely.

2. Your US retirement accounts don’t disappear, but the rules change

Roth IRAs are tax-free in the US, but Canada doesn’t recognize that status automatically. You need to file a one-time treaty election with the CRA in your first year of Canadian residency to preserve tax-free growth. Contribute to it after becoming a Canadian resident, and you risk losing that protection for good.

Traditional IRA / 401(k)s generally stay tax-deferred in Canada under the treaty, but withdrawals are taxable on both sides of the border. Withholding rates can change and foreign tax credits prevent double taxation—but only if they’re claimed correctly.

3. TFSAs and RESPs: Popular in Canada, toxic for US citizens

The IRS doesn’t recognize the “tax-free” part of TFSAs. Income earned inside is taxable on your US return, and depending on structure, it can trigger foreign trust reporting (Forms 3520/3520-A).

RESPs are the same story. The IRS often treats these as foreign trusts, and the reporting burden usually outweighs the value of the Canadian government grants.