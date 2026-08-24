The best no-fee high-interest savings accounts in Canada right now
Compare the best no-fee high-interest savings accounts and find the best one that fits your savings needs.
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Compare the best no-fee high-interest savings accounts and find the best one that fits your savings needs.
High-interest savings accounts come in all shapes and sizes, but not all of them are created equal; some have monthly fees while others don’t. Our list will highlight the best no-fee HISAs in Canada.
A high-interest savings account (HISA) is a deposit account that pays a premium interest rate, higher than a typical savings account. The interest rates on HISAs range from 1.50% to 4.00% depending on the bank or financial institution. Rates on regular savings accounts are typically less than 1%. For example, TD’s Every Day Savings Account, RBC’s Day to Day Savings Account, and Scotiabank’s Money Master Savings Account all have an interest rate of 0.01%. For the above RBC account, the rate drops to 0.005% if your balance is under $1,000. Digital banks like EQ Bank offer a hybrid Personal Account with a higher base interest rate of 2.75%.
A HISA can be a good option if you’re a lower-risk investor looking to earn a competitive interest rate while keeping your money safe and accessible. Think of a HISA as a fuel-efficient car and a regular savings account as a gas-guzzling truck. Both can get you to your destination, but one offers better value on the fuel/money you put into the vehicle. However, like with cars, your mileage will vary greatly depending on how much you invest, your investing goals and time horizon.
Essentially, a high-interest savings account will offer you a better return over time on your money instead of a traditional savings account.
A high-interest savings account works by paying you a premium rate of interest for minimum account transactions. Interest rates within HISAs are usually variable, meaning the rate can change over time by going up or down depending on market conditions. The rate is set either by the Bank of Canada or by banks and financial institutions.
The account functions like a regular savings account, but interest rates are much higher. Like with regular savings accounts, you can use it for everyday transactions, but some HISA accounts will charge monthly fees.
Opening an HISA can be a good investment option if you’ve already maxed out your TFSA and RRSP contributions for this year and are looking for a place to park your extra cash. Interest on high-interest savings accounts is usually earned daily and paid out monthly. The interest earned is on the balance you keep within your account.
An HISA is also a good option for people looking to build an emergency fund, as it’s a low-risk way to access your money anytime you need it. Generally, it’s recommended by the Government of Canada to save three to six months of your regular expenses, and a HISA acts as a useful tool to help you do just that.
The versatility of a high-interest savings account doesn’t end there, as you can use the account for almost any form of short- to medium-term savings with minimum risk. Unlike other investments like stocks, mutual funds, or ETFs, the risk of using an HISA is minimal; your funds are safe, secure and available to you at any time.
Most banks and financial institutions offer HISAs, so it’s a good idea to shop around and get the best rate. Use our table below as a guide to find the best HISAs with no fees; rates are listed from highest to lowest:
|High-interest savings account (HISA)
|HISA rate
|Fees for Extra services
|Simplii Financial High Interest Savings Account
|Earn 4.60% interest on eligible deposits up to $200,000 for the first five months
(Regular rates of 0.30% to 1%)
|None
|Tangerine Savings Account
|4.50% for the first 5 months to a maximum of $1,000,000
(Regular rate of 0.30%)
|$2 for paper statements, $5 for reprinted statements and tax slips and receipts.
|Oaken Financial Savings Account
|2.80%
|None
|EQ Bank Personal Account
|2.75%
|None
|Neo Savings Account
|2.00%-2.75%
(depending on account balance)
|None.
At the top of our list, Simplii Financial offers the best balance between the highest promotional interest rate and no fees of any kind. Your funds in this account are easily available to you at any time. You also have the option to set up automatic deposits to make saving even easier. Just keep in mind that the interest rate will return to its regular rate once the five-month promotion ends.
Taking our second spot, Tangerine Savings Account has a strong offering with no minimum account balance and no service charges; you can save to your heart’s content. Tangerine also offers an automatic savings program to help you plan out your savings goals without the hassle. That’s not all, as Tangerine also offers unlimited Money-Back Rewards on everyday purchases so you can save, spend and earn rewards all at the same time.
Taking our bronze spot: Oaken Financial offers one of the best daily interest rates in Canada without any promotional rate, bells and whistles. You can also easily set up automatic contributions and pre-authorized transfers from different bank accounts, making saving a breeze.
EQ Bank offers a strong showing, having no fees for any of its services for its Personal Account. In fact, EQ Bank is so confident about how many fees they don’t charge that they even have a list of them. You can make the most of your savings with this account without worrying about fees.
Last but not least, the Neo Financial Savings Account offers a variable interest rate depending on your account balance. This account is a hybrid account where you can spend, save and earn cash-back rewards at the same time. You can also set up recurring savings and bill payments from your account, making the experience using this account seamless.
While higher interest rates are appealing, they only last for a limited time. The advantage is that you’ll earn more interest on your balance, but this is limited, lasting only a few months. So it’s best to take full advantage of the promotional interest rate before it returns to normal.
When looking at promotions, make sure to read the fine print and find what the actual interest rate you’ll get once the promotional period ends. Make sure to do the math and see if opening an account with a promotional rate is worth it in the long run. Sometimes a stronger base interest rate earns you more interest in the long run than a promotional rate.
There isn’t one universal amount you’ll earn with a high-interest savings account. Like with many forms of investing, it will depend on different factors like how much you invest, how often you invest and the interest rate. Finding out your investment goals is a good first step in determining whether or not you should open a HISA.
In short, how much you’ll earn with a high-interest savings account will depend on:
With many banks and financial institutions now offering high-interest savings accounts, it can be confusing to know what to look for. Here are some general things you should compare when choosing a HISA:
For everyday banking needs, a chequing account is the preferred option, and for saving smaller amounts, a savings account is also a good option. If you have a larger sum of money and want to earn interest on that cash, then a high-interest savings account is the best option. A HISA is also a good choice if you’re looking to build an emergency fund or save for a down payment on a home.
Whether you should open a HISA will also depend on your saving and investing goals. But overall, the high-interest savings account remains a useful tool to help you towards your short- and medium-term savings.
Like with regular chequing and savings accounts, you will need two pieces of valid government ID along with two documents from a reliable source indicating your name and address. You will also need to be a Canadian resident, be of the age of majority, and have a valid Social Insurance Number. The age of majority may differ in your province or territory, so be sure to check with your local bank or financial institution.
Yes, most high-interest savings accounts are insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) up to $100,000 per member institution. However, certain HISA products like HISA Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and mutual funds are not CDIC-protected.
Yes, the interest you earn within a high-interest savings account is taxable if it’s held within a non-registered account. The interest earned must be reported; your financial institution will send you a Statement of Investment Income (T5), and you’ll have to submit this document with your income tax return
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