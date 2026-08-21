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Retired Money

The Wealthy Barber retires 

David Chilton is retiring at 65 after four decades in personal finance. He shares why he’s stepping back and...

The Wealthy Barber retires 
Angry man holds credit card and mobile phone, sits next to clothes in suitcase, has problems with paying online.

Credit Cards

Major cash back changes coming to Scotia Momentum credit cards

In October, how you earn cash back on the Scotia Momentum credit card lineup will change in two of...

Major cash back changes coming to Scotia Momentum credit cards
alberta child and family benefit

Budgeting

Bigger Alberta Child and Family Benefit payments going out soon

The third Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment of 2026 will be bigger than the last, with July ringing...

Bigger Alberta Child and Family Benefit payments going out soon
Secretary of State of Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions Wayne Long rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026

Taxes

Canada’s tax code needs an overhaul. Here’s what reform could mean

Ottawa says long-awaited tax reform is a priority. Here’s what experts say needs to change and why overhauling Canada’s...

Canada’s tax code needs an overhaul. Here’s what reform could mean

Fraud and Scams

What happens if your information lands up on the dark web?

What happens if your information lands up on the dark web?
Canada child benefit

News

Canada Child Benefit August payments drop on Thursday: Here’s the schedule for the rest of 2026

Canada's new benefit year began in July, increasing several benefit amounts by roughly 2%.

Canada Child Benefit August payments drop on Thursday: Here’s the schedule for the rest of 2026
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Wealthsimple coin on a smartphone screen

Investing

Does Wealthsimple want to add sports, politics to its new prediction markets product?

Wealthsimple is testing prediction markets in Canada, but experts say its display of unavailable markets could signal bigger ambitions.

Does Wealthsimple want to add sports, politics to its new prediction markets product?
Woman sitting at a desk on a laptop

Financial Planning

How to build a financial plan when your income is unpredictable

Freelancers face unpredictable income and unique financial challenges. Here’s how to manage taxes, savings, and cash flow when your...

How to build a financial plan when your income is unpredictable
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 aircraft takes off from Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 31, 2026

Investing

Stock news for investors: Air Canada, Barrick, Canadian Tire, and more

Air Canada, Barrick, Cargojet, and Canadian Tire are among the companies making headlines in this roundup of the...

Stock news for investors: Air Canada, Barrick, Canadian Tire, and more