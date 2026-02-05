Your money, your move: Engage in your financial future
Five platitudes you should never simply accept from your financial advisor.
Advertisement
Five platitudes you should never simply accept from your financial advisor.
My family and I moved to Canada in the summer of 2019, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. We were willing to do everything it took to make the move a success. I knew that finding a job right away was unlikely and also sensed that landing a position at the same level as I had in Dubai was out of the question. I had no ego about it and was ready to put in the time and the work.
I found my first gig in February 2020, just weeks before the COVID‑19 pandemic swept through Canada and the world. I was lucky—the job gave me an opportunity to flex my entrepreneurial muscles inside an organization that needed exactly that.
One of my earliest memories from my interactions was a monthly ritual: a colleague would open a letter from his financial institution and either sigh with huge relief or with quiet frustration. It was his registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) statement. He was a few years from retirement and would openly share the ups and downs of his investments, depending on how the market had performed that month.
What struck me most was not the gains or losses, it was how disconnected he was from the process. At some point, he had outsourced his financial future to an advisor. He had taken his foot off the gas, hoping that trust and time would carry him into retirement.
Another conversation I remember vividly was over lunch with a friend. I’d mentioned recently learning about the benefits of maxing out my RRSP. She laughed, not out of humour but disbelief. She was in her 50s and said no one—not her accountant, not her financial advisor—had ever pointed her in that direction. It was only after asking around and realizing how many of her peers were maxing out theirs that she shifted direction.
These two moments, among others, shaped a deeper belief I now hold: you can’t surrender your financial future. Not to a system, and not to a professional advisor, no matter how experienced or well‑intentioned they are.
Let me be clear: I value financial advisors and I retain one. But, unlike many Canadians, I don’t see them as a proxy. They are a partner and that means I still drive. I check the markets every day—not to make daily decisions, but to orient myself. Akin to checking your mirrors while driving, it gives me perspective and allows me to safety-check my position in the world.
Search our directory of credentialled advisors providing financial and investing services across Canada.
There are times when I pull back completely. I have made it a habit to sit out the market for 60 days every year—not permanently, not emotionally, but strategically. I divest from my and my spouse’s TFSAs, RRSPs, and even our daughter’s RESP when the noise is too much and the levers are too many. I do it because I’ve learned that sleepless nights are more costly than short‑term gains could be rewarding. And I’ve had to train every new advisor the bank assigns me to understand this. Our first meeting always includes a conversation about my need for peace of mind and the value I place on a good night’s sleep.
These stories are a backdrop to what has become a recurring frustration: too often, financial advice feels scripted. Many advisors rely on templated language, passed down through training manuals or repeated from investment podcasts. They apply it broadly. It feels like they’re running on autopilot. The intention might be good, but the result is disempowering.
Instead of taking the time to understand the nuance of someone’s circumstances, many advisors lean on well‑worn phrases. That’s why I’ve started keeping a list of the most common and most frustrating things financial advisors say. Here are five I wish would come with a conversation, not a script.
Here are five common phrases advisors use that often replace conversation instead of encouraging it.
It’s good advice. But hearing it once is enough.
Clients who want to be active participants in their financial future aren’t necessarily trying to beat the system. Yet the moment they ask deeper questions or express caution, the advisor’s default is to reel them back in with this line. It can feel like a warning, not a dialogue. Often, it shuts down the conversation.
No, let’s not. Starting points are useful for tracking growth, not for rationalizing losses.
Capital preservation isn’t always the goal. When I opened my RRSP, I had less than $500 in it. Years of contributions later, I’ve built a meaningful nest egg. So, when the market dips, it’s unhelpful to hear, “Well, you’re still ahead of where you started.” That’s like telling a marathon runner who trained for years that a half marathon is still better than sitting at the start line.
Of course it is—but when this line is used as a fallback, it often comes off as a cop‑out, not a sign of respect.
Sometimes, clients make decisions based on emotional realities or external pressures that don’t fit into the spreadsheet. If you trust your advisor, they should guide you through discomfort, not bow out of the conversation when it gets complicated.
We’ve all heard this one. Maybe from a financial advisor, maybe from a YouTuber.
But when it’s said in the same breath as “time in the market,” it just starts sounding like a script—and a contradictory one. Risk is personal. It’s contextual. And if it’s not being discussed in light of real‑world fears, family obligations, or mental health, then it’s not real advice; it’s a soundbite.
Yes, but it’s more than that. An advisor’s job is also to educate, listen, challenge, and partner. If all I get is a list of options and a printed report, that’s not advice; it’s documentation. Clients want to feel like there’s shared accountability, not just polite deflection.
Again, this is not a takedown of financial advisors. Many are brilliant, compassionate, reassuring, and deeply helpful.
But the old way of relating to money—of outsourcing it—doesn’t work anymore. Canadians are navigating too much complexity, too much volatility, and too many emotional variables to keep treating personal finance as a task you can “hand off.”
Advisors are part of the ecosystem and continuum of financial success. But so are you.
The moment you start seeing yourself as the copilot of your financial future—curious, aware, proactive—everything changes. Even the advice you receive begins to make more sense, because you’re no longer just hearing it. You’re part of it.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Emigrating comes with a slew of tax considerations, from filing a final return to possible departure taxes. Here’s what...
Both products promise upside participation with downside protection, but come with unique trade-offs and costs investors should be aware...
Short answer: Yes. But to take advantage of this amazing tax shelter, you need to understand the CRA’s rules...
Is rent from a family member or common-law partner taxable? Learn when it counts as income, what expenses you...
Canadians are living longer, making longevity risk one of retirement’s biggest challenges. Here’s how longevity income funds like Purpose’s...
For those new to Canada, it's especially important to build a solid financial base to boost your chances of...
A CFP breaks down how severance and salary continuance are taxed, and explains when corporations do (and don’t) make...
Shareholder loans are often misunderstood by incorporated business owners. It is important to consider the tax implications.
Many investors disparage bonds—with good reason. You have to determine what problems these investments solve and whether there are...
The Québec tax system has some key differences compared to other parts of Canada or other countries. Here is...