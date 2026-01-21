In November 2025, Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up about 2.2% year‑over‑year, driven by higher grocery and other household prices. Grocery prices alone rose almost 4.7% over the same period—one of the highest increases since late 2023.

Meanwhile, surveys show that Canadians are still feeling the squeeze. In late 2025, more than four in five Canadians cited inflation as a top concern, and more than half said their income is not keeping up with rising prices.

All of this makes saving money and finding creative ways to stretch the dollar not just desirable, but necessary. Personal finance gurus often offer the same basic advice—drop your daily coffee order, pack your lunch, cancel that subscription—and, yes, those things help. But there are other, more practical ways to put money back in your pocket that you might not be doing yet.

Below are some everyday hacks based on real tools and experiences Canadians have shared with me—and none of these is sponsored.

1. Get compensated for flight delays with Airfairness

Whether you’re heading home for the holidays or trying to grab a last‑minute getaway, flight disruptions are stressful, and expensive. What many travellers don’t realize is that if your flight is delayed more than three hours or cancelled, or you’re denied boarding due to overbooking, you may be entitled to compensation from the airline—and not just with gratuitous food vouchers.

Airfairness is a Canadian‑based online service that helps passengers claim this compensation—often up to several hundred dollars, without your having to navigate complicated airline rules yourself. It works by checking your flight details against eligibility and then helping submit a claim on your behalf. Companies like Airfairness have helped thousands of travellers recover money they didn’t even know they could claim.

If you’ve been out of pocket after a trip went sideways, this is one of those hacks that’s truly money you didn’t know you could have back.

2. Save on produce with OddBunch.ca

Grocery prices were one of the bigger pain points for Canadian households in 2025. While the headline inflation rate may look moderate, food prices, especially fresh produce and meat have grown faster than the overall Consumer Price Index.

OddBunch.ca is a great way to cut that cost without sacrificing nutrition. It’s a grocery delivery service available in most provinces (not in Atlantic Canada—yet) that sources “odd” or imperfect fruits and vegetables that don’t meet visual retail standards but are otherwise perfectly good. Because these items would otherwise go to waste, they’re delivered at a significant discount—and it doesn’t matter if the produce isn’t picture‑perfect.

Many Canadians I’ve spoken to say their weekly grocery costs dropped noticeably once they started using this and similar services for basics like carrots, potatoes, apples and leafy greens.

3. Cut prescription costs with InnoviCares

Prescription drugs are a huge part of many household budgets, and brand‑name medications can be shockingly expensive if you’re paying out of pocket. InnoviCares is a free prescription savings card used across Canada that helps you lower the cost of brand‑name medications by applying eligible savings at the pharmacy.

You present the card when your pharmacist fills a prescription, and the discount is applied automatically if your medication is covered. The best part? It works in addition to your existing insurance plan, not instead of it, so you don’t have to choose between the two. It’s not available for every drug, but for those where it is, this can mean tens or even hundreds of dollars saved annually, at no cost to you. Millions of Canadians have already used this card to cut their drug costs without switching brands.

4. Buy used books (even on Amazon) instead of paying full price

Let’s be honest, books are expensive. Fiction, non‑fiction, textbooks, manuals—they add up. One simple way to save when you want a book but your budget says “maybe later” is to buy it used.

Platforms like Amazon’s used books marketplace often list the same title at a fraction of the new‑price cost. The books are typically in good condition, may ship at low cost or for free if you have a Prime membership, and you still get the same content for much less. It’s a small habit, but over time it can save a surprising amount while still letting you read what you want, when you want.

5. Time rewards offers on credit and loyalty programs

Most Canadians carry at least one rewards credit card, and many don’t use them strategically. One easy hack is to pay attention to bonus offers, spot promotions and point multipliers, and to time your purchases accordingly.

Drug stores, gas stations and large retailers, for example, frequently run 4x or 5x points promotions for certain categories. If you’re planning a pharmacy run or a fill‑up anyhow, doing it during a promotion can dramatically increase your points earnings, which you can redeem for travel, statement credits or gift/grocery cards later. This doesn’t mean spending money you wouldn’t otherwise spend, but it does mean you squeeze more value out of everyday expenses.