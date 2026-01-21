Advertisement

Newcomers to Canada

Want to start a business? Work on your personal finances first

For those new to Canada, it's especially important to build a solid financial base to boost your chances of...

Calculator and pencil with some papers

Ask a Planner

Can you save tax by putting severance into a corporation?

A CFP breaks down how severance and salary continuance are taxed, and explains when corporations do (and don’t) make...

Couple using a tablet while in a meeting with a banking professional.

Financial Planning

From flight to fight: How to strengthen your financial resilience

Canadians are under growing financial strain. Here’s how to move from financial anxiety to action and build resilience with...

Investing

Why Canadian investors should avoid MLPs 

The attractive headline yields and steady distributions of U.S. Master Limited Partnerships are often outweighed by tax complexities.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Clothing is on display inside a Garage clothing retail store in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite reports strong Q4, adjusts 2025 outlook

Groupe Dynamite lifts 2025 guidance, Lululemon hits high-end Q4 outlook, and Kinross Gold starts $1.4B in U.S. growth projects.

Person holding a credit card in front of a laptop

Credit Cards

What New Year’s credit deals promise—and why you should be wary

New Year’s credit card deals may seem tempting, but hidden fees and interest can trap you in debt—here’s how...

A truck packed with furnishings and belongings is shown on Quebec's unofficial moving day in Montreal, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Save

Moving back home can save money—but only if you plan

Moving home can boost savings—but it comes with financial, emotional, and lifestyle costs. Here’s how to decide if it’s...

