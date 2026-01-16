Advertisement

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite reports strong Q4, adjusts 2025 outlook

Groupe Dynamite lifts 2025 guidance, Lululemon hits high-end Q4 outlook, and Kinross Gold starts $1.4B in U.S. growth projects.

Credit Cards

What New Year’s credit deals promise—and why you should be wary

New Year’s credit card deals may seem tempting, but hidden fees and interest can trap you in debt—here’s how...

Crypto

Bitcoin’s journey in 2026 will depend on Trump, oil, and AI

Will Bitcoin soar or crash in 2026? 2025 was a rollercoaster ride for the cryptocurrency, which started strong but...

Financial literacy

How to turn your child’s first phone into a money lesson

Help your child navigate their first smartphone while learning money skills, avoiding hidden costs, and building healthy financial habits.

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Save

How to find room to save in 2026—even with tight budgets

Want to save more in 2026? Learn how reviewing subscriptions, travel, and everyday spending can free up cash and...

Crypto

How stablecoins could modernize Canada’s financial system

Ask a Planner

If not bonds, then what?

Many investors disparage bonds—with good reason. You have to determine what problems these investments solve and whether there are...

