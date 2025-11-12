Advertisement

A woman uses her credit card to make a mobile purchase

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2025

Our top picks for the best credit cards in Canada include the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard, Scotia Gold...

Illustration of man putting a bank note into a huge piggy bank

Ask a Planner

The return of The Wealthy Barber

David Chilton’s The Wealthy Barber returns for 2025, updated for today’s costs, new investment tools, and a new generation...

Ask a Planner

What’s more important: your wealth or your legacy?

Different retirement income strategies using registered accounts produce different outcomes. You must pick your priorities.

ETFs

A practical guide to Canadian REIT investing in 2025

From passive index funds to active managers and DIY portfolios, here’s how to approach Canadian REIT investing in today’s...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Air Canada Q3 profit plunges to as strike weighs on results

Catch up on the latest quarterly results from some of Canada’s biggest companies, including updates across the airline, energy,...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Relocating is more than a farther move — it’s setting up a whole new life in a different local economy.

Budgeting

Relocating? How to budget for a whole new life

Planning a move to a new city involves budgeting, accounting for hidden costs, and using expert advice to navigate...

The federal budget is seen available for distribution on tables in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Banking

Canadians to see lower fees and simpler account transfers

Ottawa’s budget aims to cut banking fees, simplify account transfers, and boost competition, giving Canadians more choice and fintechs...

