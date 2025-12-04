Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman taking a course

Financial literacy

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada

Canadians have more options than ever to learn about personal finance. Here are the best free courses available—online or...

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada
Man and woman sitting at a desk reviewing documents

Financial Planning

Having a financial plan more than doubles your retirement confidence—here’s why so many Canadians are skipping it

Cost, complexity, and confusion about what financial planning involves prevent Canadians from taking action, but 93% of those who...

Having a financial plan more than doubles your retirement confidence—here’s why so many Canadians are skipping it
A senior-age woman looks at her tablet on a park bench.

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan
A duplex shows a "For Rent" sign in the Montreal borough of Lasalle on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Financial literacy

How your rent payments can help build your credit history

Rent-reporting platforms let renters build credit by reporting on-time payments, helping first-time buyers and newcomers improve mortgage eligibility.

How your rent payments can help build your credit history

Newcomers to Canada

How to build confidence in your financial life

Newcomers fear making financial mistakes. Getting the services you need requires doing your research and taking many small steps.

How to build confidence in your financial life
A young woman surrounded by moving boxes in her new home

Mortgages

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks
A young woman smiles as she compares different student credit cards online using her laptop

Credit Cards

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2025

Getting a student credit card is a great way to take charge of your finances and begin building a...

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2025
Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit
A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in June 2025

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in June 2025
A man and woman hug in their living room

Ask a Planner

How can couples avoid capital gains tax on property in Canada?

A MoneySense reader asks what tax and probate implications she might face if she inherits a rental property held...

How can couples avoid capital gains tax on property in Canada?