The ACFB was introduced in July 2020, consolidating the Alberta Child Benefit and the Alberta Family Employment Tax Credit into a single program. The ACFB aims to provide families with a better quality of life for their children and support their well-being. (See similar programs in other provinces and territories.)

The ACFB is indexed to inflation, so the amounts increase every year. The ACFB benefit period runs from July of one year to June of the following year.

What are the Alberta child benefit payment dates for 2025?

The CRA issues ACFB payments on a quarterly basis, by direct deposit or cheque. The payment dates this year are:

February 27, 2025

May 27, 2025

August 27, 2025

November 27, 2025

Who is eligible to receive the ACFB?

To qualify for the ACFB, you must:

be a parent of one or more children under 18

be a resident of Alberta

file a tax return

meet the income criteria

How do I apply for the ACFB?

You do not need to apply for the ACFB. According to the Alberta government, “You are automatically considered for the ACFB when you file your annual tax return and qualify for the federal government’s Canada Child Benefit.” (Learn more about the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), including eligibility requirements and payment dates.)

The CRA will regularly reassess your family’s eligibility for the ACFB (for example, if you have another child, your benefit amount could increase). If you and your family have just moved to Alberta, you’ll be eligible for the ACFB the month after you become a resident.

How much is the Alberta child benefit?

Your adjusted family net income (from your previous year’s tax return) and the number of kids in your family determine your total benefit amount per year. The ACFB includes a base component and a working component.

Base component of the ACFB

The ACFB’s base component is available to lower-income families with children. You do not have to earn any income to receive the base component. Depending on the number of children in your family, you may be entitled to the following amounts as your base component for the period from July 2024 to June 2025: