Canadian using his cell phone to check our Best robo-advisors in Canada ranking for 2024.

Investing

Best robo-advisors in Canada for 2025

Find out which Canadian robo-advisors offer the lowest fees, best support, top returns, and more, with MoneySense’s 2025 guide.

News

What drove U.S. inflation in January 2025

Inflation prices jumped to 0.5% from January to December, which was the largest increase since August 2023.

A Canadian family impacted by tariffs, from food to home affordability.

News

How much will Trump’s tariffs cost Canada and Canadians?

Business groups, economists sound the alarm over Trump's incoming tariffs, and which are predicted to cost Canadian households $1,900.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025.

Taxes

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?

Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase.

A woman working a side hustle in food delivery holds her phone and smiles.

MoneyFlex

How to make more money in Canada: 6 side hustle ideas

If you’re looking for extra income to keep up with the rising cost of living, look no further than...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

MoneyFlex

I hate working: What can I do about it?

Work is called work for a reason. But for some, it might be time for a break or a...

Ask a Planner

CPP for non-residents of Canada: How to apply, report pension income and more

A Certified Financial Planner explains how the CPP process works for a non-resident of Canada and if a return...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

The best dividend stocks in Canada 2025

This is our list of the top dividend stocks for 2025. Use our ranking as a tool to help...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2025

Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...

