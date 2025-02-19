Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates in 2025, and more about the OTB
The Ontario Trillium Benefit is a combination of several tax credits. Here’s how the OTB works, who’s eligible for the OTB, and OTB payment dates for 2025.
Advertisement
The Ontario Trillium Benefit is a combination of several tax credits. Here’s how the OTB works, who’s eligible for the OTB, and OTB payment dates for 2025.
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is one of the tax credits and benefits available to Ontario residents. It pays for a portion of eligible Ontarians’ energy costs, sales tax and property tax.
So, how does it work, and who qualifies? When is the next OTB payment date, and how will you receive it? Learn about these details and more in this overview of the OTB.
The OTB is the combined payment of three provincial benefits for Ontario residents. You need to be eligible for at least one of these three credits to receive the benefit.
Although the OTB is funded by the province of Ontario, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) administers the program on behalf of the province.
The OTB is issued on the 10th day of the month, every month. If that date falls on a weekend or statutory holiday, it will be issued for the last “working day” before the 10th. The OTB payment schedule (known as the benefit year) runs from July to June of the following calendar year, because payments are based on your previous year’s tax returns.
The next 2024 OTB payments, based on your 2023 income tax return and issued in 2025, will be paid:
The 2025 OTB payments, based on your 2024 tax return and issued in 2025, will be paid:
The OTB you receive is equal to the combined amount for each of the Ontario energy and property tax credit, Northern Ontario energy credit and Ontario sales tax credit.
The amount received depends on your:
You can estimate your OTB entitlement by using the Government of Canada’s and CRA’s child and family benefits calculator.
If your payment amount is more than $2 but less than $10, the amount is increased to $10. You will not receive a payment if the amount is for $2 or less.
In most cases, your annual OTB amount is divided by 12 and issued once per month. However, there are a few exceptions.
Deadlines, tax tips and more
Ontarians with an OTB of $360 or less automatically receive their payment in a single lump sum. And if your OTB is $360 or more, you can choose to receive it in a single payment. Instead of receiving monthly payments from July 2025 to June 2026, those who opt for this option will receive a single payment at the end of the benefit year, in June 2026.
You can choose to receive a single OTB payment when filling out your 2024 tax return. Tick box 61060 in the area called “Choice for delayed single OTB payment” on Form ON‑BEN, Application for the 2025 Ontario Trillium Benefit and Ontario Senior Homeowners’ Property Tax Grant.
Ontario residents do not have to apply for the OTB. You are automatically eligible for 2025 OTB payments once you file your 2024 tax return.
However, if your tax return is assessed on June 20, 2025, or later, the payment may be delayed, with your first payment issued within four to eight weeks of your assessment.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Find out which Canadian robo-advisors offer the lowest fees, best support, top returns, and more, with MoneySense’s 2025 guide.
Inflation prices jumped to 0.5% from January to December, which was the largest increase since August 2023.
Business groups, economists sound the alarm over Trump's incoming tariffs, and which are predicted to cost Canadian households $1,900.
Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase.
If you’re looking for extra income to keep up with the rising cost of living, look no further than...
Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...
Work is called work for a reason. But for some, it might be time for a break or a...
A Certified Financial Planner explains how the CPP process works for a non-resident of Canada and if a return...
This is our list of the top dividend stocks for 2025. Use our ranking as a tool to help...
Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...