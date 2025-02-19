So, how does it work, and who qualifies? When is the next OTB payment date, and how will you receive it? Learn about these details and more in this overview of the OTB.

What is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?

The OTB is the combined payment of three provincial benefits for Ontario residents. You need to be eligible for at least one of these three credits to receive the benefit.

Ontario energy and property tax credit (OEPTC): This tax-free credit applies to a portion of eligible Ontario residents’ property tax and sales tax on energy. Your OEPTC amount depends on several factors, including your age and marital status, as well as your energy costs, property tax or rent paid during the year. The maximum OEPTC in 2025 is $1,461 for seniors aged 64 and older and $1,283 for other Canadians.

The Northern Ontario energy credit (NOEC): This tax credit is available to eligible Northern Ontario residents and offsets the higher energy costs paid by those living in that part of the province. The NOEC amount you receive depends on many factors, including your adjusted family net income, your marital status and whether you have children. The maximum NOEC entitlement in 2025 is $185 for single individuals with no children and $285 for couples and single parents. If you are a single individual with no children, the credit is reduced by 1% of your adjusted net income over $49,885. And if you are a family, the credit is reduced by 1% of your adjusted family net income over $64,138.

The Ontario sales tax credit (OSTC): This is a tax-free payment to eligible Ontarians to offset sales tax. The 2025 OSTC provides a maximum annual credit of $371 for each adult and each child in a family. The amount received depends on your age and marital status.

Although the OTB is funded by the province of Ontario, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) administers the program on behalf of the province.

Ontario Trillium Benefit dates in 2025

The OTB is issued on the 10th day of the month, every month. If that date falls on a weekend or statutory holiday, it will be issued for the last “working day” before the 10th. The OTB payment schedule (known as the benefit year) runs from July to June of the following calendar year, because payments are based on your previous year’s tax returns.

The next 2024 OTB payments, based on your 2023 income tax return and issued in 2025, will be paid:

January 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

April 10, 2025

May 9, 2025

June 10, 2025

The 2025 OTB payments, based on your 2024 tax return and issued in 2025, will be paid:

July 10, 2025

August 8, 2025

September 10, 2025

October 10, 2025

November 10, 2025

December 10, 2025

How much is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?

The OTB you receive is equal to the combined amount for each of the Ontario energy and property tax credit, Northern Ontario energy credit and Ontario sales tax credit.

The amount received depends on your: