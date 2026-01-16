Advertisement

A view of the beach, lagoon and bungalows at Le Meridien resort in Bora Bora, on Oct. 30, 2016.

Travel

Travel for less by snapping up a stranger’s vacation (but buyer beware)

Second-hand travel lets Canadians score deals on trips while sellers recoup costs. Learn the risks, rules, and tips before...

two-women-out-at-a-restaurant-socializing

Spend

Scotiabank Gold American Express Card review

The Scotiabank Gold Amex is a lifestyle and travel rewards card that earns Scene+ points. Explore travel perks, insurance,...

Real Estate

How much is your home really worth?

Learn why market price and appraised value of your home often differ—and which number matters when selling, refinancing, or...

A woman in the fruit section of the grocery aisle in front of a stand of pineapples

Credit Cards

How cashback credit cards work

Learn how cash back credit cards work in Canada. Compare flat-rate, boosted, and customizable rewards, see how to redeem...

Man at a car dealership checking out a vehicle

Auto

Are end-of-year car deals actually a good time to buy?

Used car prices rose in 2025, but year-end deals may still exist. Learn what experts say about pricing trends,...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2026, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

Spend

Holiday spending is rising—and younger Canadians are leaning on credit

Holiday spending is rising, with many Gen Z and millennial Canadians relying on credit cards. Here’s why gift debt...

A for sale sign in front of a house with a white picket fence

Real Estate

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in November 2025

Is your salary enough to buy a home in these Canadian cities? Here’s how much you needed to earn...

Customers with money standing near bank building. Clients, dollar coins, credit cards flat vector illustration. Finance, loan, online transfer concept for banner, website design or landing web page

Spend

New to Canada? Here’s how the Scotiabank newcomer offer can help

Illustration of a man with a large credit card

Credit Cards

BMO eclipse rise Visa Card Review

The no-fee BMO eclipse rise Visa earns BMO Rewards points, includes mobile device insurance, and is easy to qualify...

