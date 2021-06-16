What is APR?

When you get a credit card, you’re advised of an interest rate—it’s usually around 20%. This rate is actually the “annual percentage rate,” often referred to as the APR. The amount of daily interest is different from the APR, which is the annual rate. To calculate your average daily interest rate, you’ll simply divide the APR of your card by 365, or 366 during a leap year.

20% (APR) ÷ 365 (days in the year) = average daily interest rate

In this example, the daily rate would be 0.054% (20% ÷ 365).

How credit card interest is calculated

An average daily interest rate doesn’t seem like much. But if you don’t pay your entire statement balance by the due date, you’re charged interest on the unpaid amount. Some lenders, like CIBC, calculate credit card interest using your average daily balance. Here’s how it is calculated:

Add the balances for each day together and divide it by the number of days in your statement period. This is your average daily balance. Multiply the APR by the number of days in the calendar year to get your daily interest rate. Then multiply your average daily balance (step 1) by the daily interest rate (step 2), and multiply this total by the number of days in the statement period.

The total amount of interest you owe is added to your account at the end of the statement period.

For example, let’s say you have an average daily balance of $500 with an APR of 20%. Your daily interest rate would be 20% divided by 365 days, giving you about 0.054%. To find how much interest you owe each day, multiply 0.054% by $500, which gives you $0.274. To get your total interest charges for the month, multiply your $0.274 by the number of days in your statement period, let’s say 30 days. This gives you $8.22.

What to know about balance transfer credit cards

A balance transfer credit card is a card that has a lower-than-average interest rate and may also run promotional offers for those wanting to move debt from a (higher-interest) credit card. The idea behind this card type is that by transferring debt you can slow down the interest accumulation which will give you time to pay it down. Let’s take a closer look.

Balance transfer promotions

Many cards run balance transfer promotions which are designed to buy you some time to pay down debt. Balance transfer offers have three elements: The time limit, the promotional interest rate and the transfer fee.