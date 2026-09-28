Fraud fatigue: Have you caught it?
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Equifax
Canadians are tired of taking precautions to combat fraud. Here are the essential steps you need to keep taking to protect yourself.
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Sponsored By
Equifax
Canadians are tired of taking precautions to combat fraud. Here are the essential steps you need to keep taking to protect yourself.
Canadians today view the growing ubiquity of digital fraud with a mixture of alarm and exhausted resignation. More than a quarter of respondents to Equifax Canada’s most recent Fraud Survey, conducted in February 2026, said they feel numb to suspicious messages and simply delete them without taking further precautions. More than a quarter (28%) characterized the volume of fraud attempts as a “manageable annoyance,” 16% said they felt “anxious and tired” trying to sort out what messages were real versus fake, and 5% claimed to be “completely burnt out.”
These responses are signs of fraud fatigue. Despite being aware of the danger of online and telephone fraud, people may start to ignore security alerts, assume every warning is the same, delay updating passwords or reviewing accounts, and feel there’s little they can ultimately do to protect themselves.
Consumers are showing signs of fatigue. “Fraud seems to have become a constant presence in Canadians’ lives,” says Julie Kuzmic, Head of Consumer Advocacy and Compliance for Equifax Canada. “People are exposed to scams so frequently that many are becoming desensitized, yet the risks remain very real. New technologies can also make fraud more sophisticated and harder to detect, reinforcing the need for continued awareness, stronger protections, and shared responsibility across sectors.”
Fraud fatigue undermines efforts to fight digital crime. Letting down your guard increases the chance you will be victimized in the future.
A big contributor to fraud fatigue comes from the feeling that fraudsters will forever be one step ahead. Like legitimate businesses, criminals compete with each other to take advantage of people and organizations. They adapt their tactics to counter security measures by technology providers and the actions of law enforcement agencies. Scams evolve because criminals keep adapting—following whatever works, until it doesn’t.
Fraudsters also have access to new tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), which can enable them to imitate trusted organizations like banks, courier companies, employers, or government agencies in seconds and at very little cost. Phishing emails, fake websites, and voice impersonation are more convincing now than ever before.
Devoting sufficient attention to online security means knowing when to pay attention. Not every notification deserves equal attention, but these are red flags you shouldn’t ignore:
There are also basic steps you can take to prevent fraud.
If an organization you deal with or someone you know has their information compromised, try to determine your exposure and respond accordingly.
Think of digital fraud as the price of the time and labour-saving conveniences we enjoy in the information age, from instantaneous payments and messaging to online shopping and home delivery. It’s not going to disappear or get easier, so it’s important to make the effort to deter this form of crime.
Equifax Complete Protection is a multi-faceted subscription service that can help shoulder the burden of keeping you and your family safe from online fraud. For just $34.95 a month, it offers:
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Sponsored By
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