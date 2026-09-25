Service Canada to issue OAS and CPP payments on Friday
Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect this week.
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Some Canadians will receive a payment from Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) on Monday, September 28, 2026.
The governmental department provides tax-free financial support to Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans, current or former RCMP members, and certain Second World War or Korean War veterans (including Merchant Navy veterans) who have a health condition related to their service. This benefit is called Veteran Disability Pension.
There are two main forms this support can take today: Pain and Suffering Compensation, which is the disability benefit for most modern-era applicants and can be paid as a lifetime monthly amount or a lump sum, and the Disability Pension, an older lifetime monthly benefit that continues mainly for Second World War and Korean War veterans, or for applications made before April 2006. Disability Pension amounts can also increase if you have a spouse, common-law partner, or dependent children.
This month’s payment is coming on Monday, September 28. Payments drop on the second-to-last business day every month.
Veteran Disability Pension eligibility generally requires you to be a Canadian Armed Forces member or veteran, a current or former RCMP member, a Second World War or Korean War veteran (including Merchant Navy), or in some cases a Second World War civilian, and you need a diagnosed medical condition that VAC has determined is related to your service. VAC recognizes a wide range of conditions, including physical injuries as well as conditions like PTSD, hearing loss, and tinnitus.
“Effective immediately, Gulf War Illness is recognized by VAC as a valid medical diagnosis. Veterans with such diagnoses are encouraged to apply for a disability benefit,” states the official VAC website in recent notice.
“Gulf War Illness is compensated under VAC’s Disability Benefits program. Disability Benefits recognize and compensate for the impact of a service-related injury or illness. The amount awarded depends on the degree a condition is related to service and the severity of the condition, including its impact on quality of life.”
VAC determines your Veteran Disability Pension amount using two factors:
– Your level of “entitlement,” i.e. how connected your condition is to your service
– Your “assessment,” i.e. the severity of your condition and how much it affects your quality of life (assessed using VAC’s Table of Disabilities).
Rates are set out in a class system running from Class 1 (most severe) to Class 20, effective January 1, 2026. As examples, the monthly rate for a single veteran ranges from $3,513.48 at Class 1 down to $175.67 at Class 20, with additional amounts payable for a spouse or common-law partner and each dependent child.
Because Disability Pension and Pain and Suffering Compensation rates and eligibility details are calculated case by case, veterans who want an exact figure for their own situation should check their My VAC Account or contact Veterans Affairs Canada directly.
Here’s when you can expect your Veteran Disability Pension payments for the rest of 2026:
January 30, 2026 February 26, 2026 March 30, 2026 April 29, 2026 May 28, 2026 June 29, 2026 July 30, 2026 August 28, 2026
September 28, 2026
October 29, 2026
November 27, 2026
December 23, 2026
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