“I moved snow, and about two hours later I thought, ‘Wow, this is really good fun! What else can I do?” the 49-year-old Ancaster, Ont., resident said. “So, I spoke to my wife and I was like, ‘I’m thinking of changing careers.’”

He knew going from a desk job to a skilled trade wasn’t going to be easy. It meant giving up a stable paycheque for a while, and temporarily transitioning to a single-income household while also raising two kids. But he was sure that’s what he wanted to do.

Trades are increasing in popularity, but knowing where to start can be hard

For many Canadians, skilled trades have started to become more attractive as a career option, partly as various levels of government invest heavily in these professions while a boom in artificial intelligence creates fear over the future of many desk jobs. Some career counsellors say they’re seeing more interest among mid-career workers to make a switch. However, not knowing where to begin often delays the process.

Start by understanding the different trade opportunities, said Rachel Buesink, general manager at Express Employment Professionals in Hamilton, Ont. Online assessment tools can help you figure out where your strengths lie—whether that’s building things, mathematics and problem-solving, or even general handyman work, she said.

Photo by Sean Kilpatricke / The Canadian Press

But just having an interest isn’t enough. Buesink said a lot of times, people come to her with misconceptions. “So many people come in and say: ‘I’ve hung pictures, I can build anything from Ikea, I want to be a carpenter,’” she said. But many don’t realize how lengthy and demanding the journey is, she said. It can take four years of school and several exams. You also need an employer who can document your progress and is willing to hire you as an apprentice.

Shelley Gray, chief executive officer of SkilledTradesBC, says exposure to your desired job or industry can help cement that decision. Gray said several institutions offer sampler or pre-apprenticeship programs to try out various trades. That could also be a help in getting into a full-time program or finding an employer, she said.

How to make a careers switch to the trades

Buesink said switching careers is about “looking at understanding what each skilled trade opportunity is, trying to best match it with your strengths and interest, and then trying to keep up with the ever-changing economic demands for that trade. “It is a bit of a balancing act.”

Keeping up with bills and supporting a family during the transition can also be a challenge. “The biggest thing is the wage cut until you’re trained and able to add value to the company,” Buesink said. She said workers in transition can get employment insurance or make some money from apprenticeships. But overall, it takes time to get to a well-paid job.

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Photo from Handout by Simon Hardcastle

The financial risks of switching careers

For Hardcastle, switching to operating heavy equipment was a calculated financial risk. He and his wife saved up for a couple of months before he could finally quit his day job, and he took out a loan for his certification.

Getting certified is crucial to landing a well-paying job. But that could take time, depending on the program you choose. For example, it can take about four months to become a truck driver, a year to become a welder, and five years to become a qualified electrician.

Gray said many skilled trades offer a level of flexibility to apprentices to learn at their own pace. But she said it’s crucial to find an employer who can sponsor you. “80% of apprenticeship happens in the workplace.”

College programs with co-ops can help with placements in most cases, Buesink said. But if there aren’t enough spots, she said this is where your previous desk job could help boost your resumé and show your eagerness to work. “If you have a strong resume, if you have a good background and a willingness (that shows): ‘Hey, I’m in school, this is what I want to do,’—that makes you more attractive to the potential employer,” she said.

While it can take a while to get trained, Gray said she often hears from people about high levels of job satisfaction alongside good pay.

That’s true in Hardcastle’s case. He didn’t have to take a pay cut and now gets to do something that excites him. “Right now, it’s like a kid in a sandbox,” he said. “I’m playing with these big machines and I’m moving material.”

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