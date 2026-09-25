My first thought was that financial independence had gotten harder to achieve, and that is an undeniable fact. But then I wondered what happens when the people we’re building all this wealth for eventually live in a world that doesn’t look much like the one we built it in?

For most of us, there’s always been a simple set of assumptions that drive long-term financial planning. We buy a home because homes are valuable and will appreciate over time. We invest because companies grow and that growth generates gains for investors. We accumulate assets because they will eventually either fund our retirement or get passed down to our next of kin.

And beneath all of that is the assumption that the next generation will, for the most part, want the same things we do.

My grandparents never wondered if their kids would want to own a home, and I can’t imagine my parents wondering that about me either. Technology changed, the economy cycled and society evolved, but the basic trajectory stayed predictable.

Work, earn, buy a home, invest, accumulate. Eventually sell, downsize, retire, and pass along whatever’s left.

But l’m beginning to wonder if that continuity still holds true.

I don’t mean that the future generation has stopped wanting houses, a career, or money; that would be an unsubstantiated generalization. What I mean is that when enough small differences in attitude start stacking up, it may be time to start paying attention.

Take alcohol for example. Statistics Canada found that between 2015 and 2024, the share of Canadian men aged 18 to 34 who hadn’t had a drink in the past year nearly doubled, from 12% to 23%. Among women in that age group, regular monthly drinking dropped from 76% to 62%. On their own, those are just stats about drinking. But they’re data points in a pattern, and it’s a pattern I wanted to dig into.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

So I kept digging and found other things. Deloitte’s 2025 survey of more than 23,000 Gen Z and millennial respondents across 44 countries found that only 6% consider reaching a senior leadership position their primary career goal. Purpose, learning, and work-life balance all ranked higher. And an Ipsos survey conducted for CIBC found that 34% of Gen Z respondents believe financial advice from older generations is no longer relevant, compared with 25% of Canadians overall.

This doesn’t mean that an entire generation is outright rejecting everything that came before it. What I find curious is how it all adds up—how they are socializing, how they work, what the generations after are consuming. The changing definitions of success, what’s worth spending on, what’s worth owning.

Our children are also experiencing things that are completely new. When I was a teenager, gambling meant walking into a casino, if you could even get in. There was no app, no betting market sitting beside the broadcast on your phone. CAMH’s 2025 Ontario Student Drug Use and Health Survey found that one in 10 Ontario students in grades 7 to 12 had placed an online sports bet in the past year, up from one in 100 back in 2017. That’s not a positive example of generational progress, but it is evidence that the world shaping their attitudes looks nothing like the one that shaped ours.

Trust our coverage? See more from MoneySense in your Google searches. Add as a preferred source

A conversation about real estate

A few months ago, I was talking to a friend who happens to be a financial advisor, about portfolio diversification. We had both grown up in a generation where real estate was one of the only real ways to build wealth. She made an interesting remark to me that in many ways was the inspiration for this article.

“But Vick, what’s even the point? Why bother buying and investing in properties expecting multi-million-dollar exits in the future?”

I looked puzzled, so she kept going. “Our kids and their kids after will probably be a rent-for-life generation. Not because they can’t afford it, but because affordability is only getting worse, and with their shifting world views, they might not even want to. In 30 years, not owning a home might just be normal.”

It will be a few decades before we know if there was truth in that assertion, but what I can tell you is that when I went looking, the numbers backed up more of what she said than I expected. There’s plenty of evidence that younger Canadians still want to own homes. But there’s also evidence the relationship is shifting. A separate Ipsos survey found that 80% of Canadians now believe homeownership is only for the rich, a view held even more strongly among Gen Z (90%) and millennials (82%) who don’t already own a home.

That is a real departure in how an entire generation sees something that was once treated with certainty. Housing is a tangible example to illustrate the shift, but I am choosing not to get caught up in whether her housing prediction turns out to be right. Instead, I am giving some serious thought to what else in my financial life and portfolio I am counting on to hold its value.