As credit counsellors, this pressure is becoming increasingly visible in the conversations we’re having with clients who are struggling with their monthly debt payments. Often, the problem isn’t that people have stopped paying their bills. It’s that there isn’t enough money left over at the end of the month to keep everything on track.

The latest insolvency data suggests that more Ontario households are reaching that point. According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy (OSB), there were 14,642 consumer insolvencies in Ontario in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 10.2% from the same quarter a year earlier. In the 12 months leading up to June 2026, Ontario recorded 55,968 consumer insolvencies, up 8.8% from the previous year.

In addition, the data shows the number of filings in Ontario is rising at a faster rate than other provinces. Ontario’s 10.2% increase was higher than the increases recorded in Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

These numbers raise an important question: What financial pressures are making it harder for some Ontario households to keep up with their debts?

Financial pressures facing Ontario households

There isn’t one reason behind rising consumer insolvencies in Ontario. For many, it’s the combined effect of several expenses becoming harder to manage.

“There are often several reasons why a household starts to struggle with debt. Looking at the full financial picture can help explain why someone who has been keeping up with payments may eventually find those payments are no longer affordable,” says Mike Bergeron, a Counselling and Client Services Manager at Credit Canada.

Housing costs

Whether someone owns or rents, a large portion of their income may already be committed to housing, leaving less money for groceries, transportation, debt payments and other expenses.

For homeowners, mortgage payments are only part of the cost. Property taxes, home insurance, utilities, repairs and maintenance can all add to the cost of owning a home. In Ontario, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), home prices are high relative to incomes, which means homeowners may also carry larger mortgages compared with their earnings and other regions. When those mortgages come up for renewal at higher interest rates, the resulting increase in payments can put additional pressure on an already tight budget.

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For renters, affordability can be affected by Ontario’s rent-control rules. Units first occupied after November 15, 2018, are generally exempt from the province’s rent increase guideline, meaning some tenants can face significant increases when rent is adjusted each year or when they move to a new unit.

Everyday expenses

Housing isn’t the only cost putting pressure on household budgets. Groceries, transportation, insurance, internet, utilities and other regular expenses can add up quickly.

For Ontario households already carrying higher levels of non-mortgage debt, these expenses can be harder to absorb. The challenge is when several expenses rise at once. If little money is left at the end of the month, an unexpected car repair, medical bill or other emergency may have to go on a credit card or line of credit, adding a new payment to an already tight budget.

These pressures don’t impact every household equally. Income, family size, housing costs and transportation needs can all influence how much room someone has to absorb higher expenses.

Consumer debt

The amount of debt households are carrying is another factor.

Statistics Canada reported that Canadian households were carrying $3.25 trillion in credit-market debt in the first quarter of 2026. According to the data, household debt reached 179.6% of disposable income, meaning Canadian households owed about $1.80 for every $1 of disposable income.

The amount households were spending on debt payments also increased. The household debt-service ratio reached 14.75%, meaning that, on average, households were using about 15 cents of every dollar of disposable income to make required payments on their debt.

These are national figures, not Ontario-specific figures, and they don’t mean that every household has this level of debt. However, they show how debt payments can take up a significant share of household income. As debt builds, it can become harder to pay down balances, particularly when interest charges make up a large portion of the monthly payment.