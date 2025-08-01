How AI is helping Canadians budget, save, and tackle debt
Credit Canada
AI is changing how Canadians manage money. Discover how Credit Canada’s Mariposa tool offers 24/7 debt help through ethical, human-centred AI.
AI is changing how Canadians manage money. Discover how Credit Canada’s Mariposa tool offers 24/7 debt help through ethical, human-centred AI.
Canadians are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence for help with their money. From smart budgeting tools to automated investing apps, AI is quickly becoming part of how we manage our finances.
According to research by Ipsos Canada, commissioned by BMO, 33% of Canadians use AI technologies to stay on top of their spending and saving. But while these tools are great for growing wealth and tracking financial goals, there’s something missing—a safe, ethical, and truly supportive way to get help with debt. In this article, we’ll explore how AI is reshaping personal finance in Canada, and why Mariposa, the first Canadian AI-powered debt management agent, is a game-changer for anyone looking to get out of debt on their own terms.
In Canada, financial services are using AI in two main ways: to provide information and to power tools that help users with saving, budgeting, investing, and building credit. Here are a few examples:
These tools are smart, personalized, and easy to use. But not all AI tools are created equal. Many of them focus on making it easier to spend your money—not save it.
In a recent CBC column, Credit Canada CEO Bruce Sellery pointed out, “Almost all the innovation we see in the payments space is about buying faster and easier. This is great for marketers, but really not great for individuals.”
This focus on consumption can make it harder for you to stay in control of your money—especially if you’re one of the many Canadians already dealing with debt.
While many AI financial tools help with saving or investing, very few meaningfully address debt. That’s what makes Mariposa such a breakthrough.
A collaboration between credit counselling experts at Credit Canada and Canadian AI innovators at Midas Labs, Mariposa offers confidential, judgment-free help 24/7—giving people the confidence to take control of their debt, whenever they’re ready.
At a time when the average non-mortgage personal debt has climbed to $21,859 and over 1.4 million Canadians have already missed a credit card payment this year, the need for accessible, stigma-free support has never been more important.
Mariposa is Canada’s first AI-powered debt support agent. What sets it apart from other financial apps is that it’s built on decades of real-world experience—not just algorithms. “We’ve trained it with 50-plus years of counselling experience to deliver the same kindness and clarity our human counsellors offer,” says Sellery.
Mariposa can provide:
Through a private chat, Mariposa guides you through a debt assessment. It analyzes your finances and instantly offers personalized, data-driven recommendations. Mariposa is easy to use and is available anytime, so you can address your debt concerns day or night. There’s no need to book an appointment or speak to someone (unless you want to).
“When we started building Mariposa, alongside the team at Credit Canada, it was our goal to provide everyday Canadians with immediate access to debt management support no matter when they needed it,” says Thomas Battle, CEO of Midas Labs.
Mariposa is designed to be supportive and non-judgmental, making it a great option for people who are anxious or busy, or who face communication barriers.
It also meets high privacy and data protection standards, so Canadians can use it confidently and safely. Your data is not saved or shared unless you choose to submit it. Transcripts are also not saved, and any data collected is encrypted both in transit and when stored, ensuring it always remains secure.
Most AI financial tools are built to sell you something, whether it’s credit cards, investment products, or insurance. These tools often put companies’ goals ahead of your needs. Mariposa is different. It was created by a non-profit with one purpose: to help Canadians get out of debt.
“The most important question is: ‘Who is the master that AI is serving?’ With Mariposa, it’s the person seeking help, not a sales funnel,” says Sellery. That matters, especially when you’re in a vulnerable position or feeling overwhelmed by money problems.
Mariposa represents a new chapter in how AI can support real financial wellness—not just make life more convenient or spending more seamless. And this is just the beginning.
AI could soon play a bigger role in early risk detection, offering alerts for payment deadlines or flagging changes in spending habits. It could support more inclusive credit scoring that includes rent and utility payments, making it easier for more Canadians to build credit and access better financial products.
As these tools evolve, it’s essential that transparency, accountability, and human oversight remain priorities. Canadians need to trust that the AI tools they’re using are safe, fair, and working in their best interest.
If you’ve been putting off getting help with debt, Mariposa is here to meet you where you are. It’s free, secure, and available anytime, with no pressure to commit to anything. You can walk through a full debt assessment, get personalized recommendations, or just explore at your own pace. Try it now at creditcanada.com/mariposa.
If your situation is complex or you want to talk to someone, contact Credit Canada and speak to a certified credit counsellor.
AI can be safe for managing your finances when using reputable apps that follow privacy and security regulations. Avoid sharing personal information with unverified platforms.
Mariposa is a debt management agent that uses conversational AI to interact with users through an easy-to-use chat interface. You can ask questions, and Mariposa will provide detailed responses based on Credit Canada’s knowledge base. It can walk you through a detailed debt assessment, where you enter your income, expenses, and information about your debt. Based on this, Mariposa instantly provides personalized solutions, including programs, referrals, and advice.
We developed Mariposa in collaboration with cutting-edge Canadian AI specialists at Midas Labs and trained it using our extensive knowledge base and 50-plus years of credit counselling expertise.
This is an unpaid article that contains useful and relevant information. It was written by a content partner based on its expertise and edited by MoneySense.
