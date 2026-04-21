The difference comes down to mindset. When a refund is seen as extra cash, it’s often spent quickly with little impact. When it’s viewed as an opportunity, it’s more likely to be used intentionally.

With higher living costs and borrowing rates stretching budgets, even a modest refund can help create stability. Making a strategic choice with your refund, whether that means paying down debt, catching up on bills, or setting it aside for savings, can have a lasting effect well beyond tax season.

In this article, we’ll share smart, practical ways Canadians can use their tax refund to pay down debt and get ahead financially.

What Canadians are doing with their refunds (2026)

According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the average tax refund is still in the ballpark of a couple of thousand dollars; however, it doesn’t go as far as it used to.

Recent survey data shows many Canadians aren’t treating their refund as bonus spending money. About 40% of those surveyed say they need it to help cover rising living costs, while another 28% plan to use it for everyday essentials. For many households, that tax refund isn’t extra—it’s already spoken for.

Debt is also a major factor. Equifax data shows the average non-mortgage debt per Canadian is now over $22,000, and higher interest rates are making those balances more expensive to carry month to month. This creates more pressure to use lump sums, like a tax refund, carefully.

Related reading: Why tax season is turning into a debt trap for Canadians (and how to avoid it)

The 5 smartest ways to use your tax refund

So what’s the best way to use your refund? The goal isn’t to do everything at once, it’s to make a choice that improves your financial position. Here are five ways to make that happen.

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1. Pay down high-interest debt first

If you’re carrying a balance on a credit card or payday loan, this is usually the most effective place to put your refund. These debts have high interest rates, meaning the longer you carry them, the more you’ll pay.

Using your refund here gives you an immediate return in the form of interest saved. For example, if you have $1,000 outstanding on a credit card and the interest rate is 25%, you’ll pay $250 in interest. But if you use your refund to pay off that $1,000, you’ll save $250 you can then put towards something else. Even a partial payment can reduce how much interest you’re charged each month and help you get out of debt faster.

At Credit Canada, counsellors often see clients use their refund to tackle a high-interest balance they’ve been struggling with. One client, through our financial coaching program, Credit Canada GOLD, was supported in catching up on multiple years of missed filings. In the end, she received a refund of $18,484 and used it to pay off her debt.

“If you’re carrying high-interest debt, using your refund to pay it down is one of the most impactful financial decisions you can make,” says Himank Bhatia, certified Credit Counsellor at Credit Canada.

2. Catch up on essential bills

If you’re behind on rent, utilities, or other bills, using your refund to catch up can prevent things from escalating. Late fees and interest add up fast, and missed payments can lead to collections. Getting current helps stabilize your finances and gives you more breathing room in your budget.

3. Build or top up an emergency fund

Building an emergency fund can feel out of reach, especially when living costs are high. But you don’t need to start with three to six months of expenses in the bank—you can work up to that. Even just having a few hundred dollars saved can help cover an unexpected bill without relying on credit.

Our clients often say this is where they feel the biggest shift, not just financially, but mentally. Having a small buffer can reduce day-to-day stress and make money feel more manageable.

Also read Invest your money or pay off debt? A comprehensive guide for Canadians read now

4. Invest in your future

If your debt is under control and your bills are up to date, consider putting some of your refund towards long-term goals. Contributing to a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), tax-free savings account (TFSA), or first home savings account (FHSA) can help you build savings in a tax-efficient way.