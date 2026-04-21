Tax refunds 2026: How to make every dollar count
Make the most of your 2026 tax refund with smart strategies to pay down debt and build savings, so every dollar works harder for your financial future.
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Make the most of your 2026 tax refund with smart strategies to pay down debt and build savings, so every dollar works harder for your financial future.
For many Canadians, a tax refund feels like a bonus—a bit of extra cash that shows up each spring. In reality, it’s your own money being returned after a year of overpaying taxes, and how you think about it often determines how far that money goes.
The difference comes down to mindset. When a refund is seen as extra cash, it’s often spent quickly with little impact. When it’s viewed as an opportunity, it’s more likely to be used intentionally.
With higher living costs and borrowing rates stretching budgets, even a modest refund can help create stability. Making a strategic choice with your refund, whether that means paying down debt, catching up on bills, or setting it aside for savings, can have a lasting effect well beyond tax season.
In this article, we’ll share smart, practical ways Canadians can use their tax refund to pay down debt and get ahead financially.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the average tax refund is still in the ballpark of a couple of thousand dollars; however, it doesn’t go as far as it used to.
Recent survey data shows many Canadians aren’t treating their refund as bonus spending money. About 40% of those surveyed say they need it to help cover rising living costs, while another 28% plan to use it for everyday essentials. For many households, that tax refund isn’t extra—it’s already spoken for.
Debt is also a major factor. Equifax data shows the average non-mortgage debt per Canadian is now over $22,000, and higher interest rates are making those balances more expensive to carry month to month. This creates more pressure to use lump sums, like a tax refund, carefully.
Related reading: Why tax season is turning into a debt trap for Canadians (and how to avoid it)
So what’s the best way to use your refund? The goal isn’t to do everything at once, it’s to make a choice that improves your financial position. Here are five ways to make that happen.
If you’re carrying a balance on a credit card or payday loan, this is usually the most effective place to put your refund. These debts have high interest rates, meaning the longer you carry them, the more you’ll pay.
Using your refund here gives you an immediate return in the form of interest saved. For example, if you have $1,000 outstanding on a credit card and the interest rate is 25%, you’ll pay $250 in interest. But if you use your refund to pay off that $1,000, you’ll save $250 you can then put towards something else. Even a partial payment can reduce how much interest you’re charged each month and help you get out of debt faster.
At Credit Canada, counsellors often see clients use their refund to tackle a high-interest balance they’ve been struggling with. One client, through our financial coaching program, Credit Canada GOLD, was supported in catching up on multiple years of missed filings. In the end, she received a refund of $18,484 and used it to pay off her debt.
“If you’re carrying high-interest debt, using your refund to pay it down is one of the most impactful financial decisions you can make,” says Himank Bhatia, certified Credit Counsellor at Credit Canada.
If you’re behind on rent, utilities, or other bills, using your refund to catch up can prevent things from escalating. Late fees and interest add up fast, and missed payments can lead to collections. Getting current helps stabilize your finances and gives you more breathing room in your budget.
Building an emergency fund can feel out of reach, especially when living costs are high. But you don’t need to start with three to six months of expenses in the bank—you can work up to that. Even just having a few hundred dollars saved can help cover an unexpected bill without relying on credit.
Our clients often say this is where they feel the biggest shift, not just financially, but mentally. Having a small buffer can reduce day-to-day stress and make money feel more manageable.
A comprehensive guide for Canadians
If your debt is under control and your bills are up to date, consider putting some of your refund towards long-term goals. Contributing to a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), tax-free savings account (TFSA), or first home savings account (FHSA) can help you build savings in a tax-efficient way.
This approach works best once you’ve handled high-interest debt and urgent expenses, since their costs and risks outweigh the benefits of investing.
If your debt and outstanding bills have been paid off, you may want to consider dividing up your tax refund. For example, you could put 50% towards an emergency fund, 30% into investments, and use 20% for something fun. This split approach is a simple way to combine discipline and reward, so you can still make financial progress without feeling restricted.
Even with the best intentions, Canadians often use their tax refund in ways that limit its long-term impact. One frequent mistake is treating the refund as “free money” for discretionary spending. While it can be tempting to splurge, doing so without a plan means the refund rarely improves one’s finances.
Another common error is spending the money before evaluating priorities—making impulse purchases or funding lifestyle upgrades before addressing debt or savings. Many Canadians use their refund to make only minimum payments on credit cards or loans, which reduces immediate stress but keeps balances high, prolongs repayment, and prevents the refund from making a real dent.
It’s also easy to overlook emergency savings. Having even a small financial buffer can make a big difference, helping cover unexpected expenses like car repairs or medical bills. Without one, a refund meant to provide relief can quickly be offset by new debt.
At Credit Canada, our counsellors see firsthand how transformative strategically using a tax refund can be. “A tax refund isn’t extra money, it’s an opportunity to jumpstart your financial goals,” says Bhatia. “We’ve seen how using it intentionally can change someone’s financial trajectory.”
Clients who put their refund toward high-interest debt often feel immediate relief as balances shrink and monthly interest charges drop. In addition, modest contributions to an emergency fund give clients confidence that unexpected expenses won’t force them to rely on credit. Many tell us they feel a greater sense of control and security after doing so, which helps support healthier financial habits over time.
These experiences reinforce an important lesson: a refund used with intention can do far more than one spent without a plan.
Deciding how to use a tax refund effectively doesn’t need to be complicated. Start with three practical questions:
Answering these questions can help you make an informed decision. “When you prioritize aligning your refund with your most pressing needs, you can turn a one-time payment into long-term stability,” says Bhatia.
A tax refund is one of the few times each year you have a lump sum to work with, which makes it a valuable opportunity to move your finances forward.
Using it to pay down debt, catch up on bills, or adding to an emergency fund can significantly improve your situation. Planning ahead and choosing how to use your refund before it gets absorbed into everyday spending ensures it strengthens your financial well-being, rather than disappearing without impact.
If you have debt and need advice on how to best use your tax refund, reach out to a non-profit credit counselling agency like Credit Canada. We can help you understand your finances and make informed decisions about handling debt. Contact us today to speak to a certified credit counsellor.
You should use your tax refund to pay off high-interest debt first because the interest you avoid is usually greater than what you would earn by saving. For example, if the interest rate on your debt is 25%, that exceeds the amount you’ll earn on any funds in a savings or investment account (usually 2–6%)—and you can put that interest savings towards something else.
If you’re prioritizing debt repayment, you should save only a small portion of your tax refund—just enough to build or maintain an emergency fund. The rest should go towards paying down high-interest debt. If you don’t have any debt, you can save a larger share or even the full amount, depending on your financial goals.
The best way to use a small tax refund is to focus on high-impact financial moves. If you have debt, use it to pay that down. If you’re debt-free, put it towards building an emergency fund, contributing to investments, or covering essential expenses. Even a small refund can make a difference when used strategically.
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