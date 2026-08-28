On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $2.28 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.88 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $10.54 billion in its third quarter, up from $9.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

Scotiabank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.08 billion, up from $1.04 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.10 per share and $9.99 billion in revenue, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Source Google

BMO reports Q3 profit down from year ago on one-time charge, adjusted profit up

BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO) Numbers for its third quarter: Profit: $1.75 billion (down from $2.33 billion a year ago)

$1.75 billion (down from $2.33 billion a year ago) Revenue: $9.90 billion (up from $8.99 billion a year ago)

BMO Financial Group reported a third-quarter profit of $1.75 billion, down from $2.33 billion a year earlier, as it took a charge related to the sale of its transportation and vendor finance businesses. The bank says the profit amounted to $2.38 per diluted share for the quarter which ended July 31, down from a profit of $3.14 in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.96 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.23 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $9.90 billion, up from $8.99 billion a year earlier.

BMO’s provision for credit losses amounted to $722 million, down from $797 million a year ago.

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Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.76 per share and revenue of $9.75 billion, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Source Google

EQB reports $127M Q3 loss, higher revenue after closing PC Financial deal

EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB) Numbers for its third quarter: Profit: $127.3 million (up from $273.4 million a year ago)

$127.3 million (up from $273.4 million a year ago) Revenue: $391.3 million (up from $306.1 million a year ago)

EQB Inc. reported a net loss of $127.3 million for the third quarter, compared with net income of $73.4 million during the same period last year. That amounted to a diluted loss per share of $3.39 during the quarter, compared with diluted earnings per share of $1.90 during last year’s third quarter.

EQB says its revenue during the quarter reached $391.3 million, rising year-over-year from $306.1 million last year.

The owner of EQ Bank says it also hiked its dividend by 3% quarter-over-quarter to 63 cents per common share.

EQB’s earnings included one month of results from the acquisition of PC Financial, which was completed in July. Chadwick Westlake, EQB chief executive, says the closing of the PC Financial transaction has structurally shifted its customer reach, products, revenue mix and potential for growth.

Source Google

National Bank reports $1.31 billion Q3 profit up from $1.07 billion a year ago

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) Numbers for its third quarter: Profit: $1.31 billion (up from $1.07 billion a year ago)

$1.31 billion (up from $1.07 billion a year ago) Revenue: $4.05 billion (up from $3.45 billion a year ago)

National Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit rose more than 20% compared with a year ago, helped by a strong performance across its business.

The Montreal-based bank says it earned $1.31 billion or $3.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.07 billion or $2.58 per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $3.39 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.68 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.05 billion, up from $3.45 billion a year ago.