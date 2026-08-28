Stock news for investors: Canadian banks report third-quarter earnings
Canadian bank stocks remain in focus as lenders post their latest results. Here are the key numbers for investors.
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Canadian bank stocks remain in focus as lenders post their latest results. Here are the key numbers for investors.
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Numbers for its third quarter:
The Bank of Nova Scotia reported a third-quarter profit of $2.95 billion, up from $2.53 billion a year ago. The bank says the profit amounted to $2.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up $1.84 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $2.28 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.88 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $10.54 billion in its third quarter, up from $9.49 billion in the same quarter last year.
Scotiabank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.08 billion, up from $1.04 billion a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.10 per share and $9.99 billion in revenue, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Numbers for its third quarter:
BMO Financial Group reported a third-quarter profit of $1.75 billion, down from $2.33 billion a year earlier, as it took a charge related to the sale of its transportation and vendor finance businesses. The bank says the profit amounted to $2.38 per diluted share for the quarter which ended July 31, down from a profit of $3.14 in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.96 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.23 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $9.90 billion, up from $8.99 billion a year earlier.
BMO’s provision for credit losses amounted to $722 million, down from $797 million a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.76 per share and revenue of $9.75 billion, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Numbers for its third quarter:
EQB Inc. reported a net loss of $127.3 million for the third quarter, compared with net income of $73.4 million during the same period last year. That amounted to a diluted loss per share of $3.39 during the quarter, compared with diluted earnings per share of $1.90 during last year’s third quarter.
EQB says its revenue during the quarter reached $391.3 million, rising year-over-year from $306.1 million last year.
The owner of EQ Bank says it also hiked its dividend by 3% quarter-over-quarter to 63 cents per common share.
EQB’s earnings included one month of results from the acquisition of PC Financial, which was completed in July. Chadwick Westlake, EQB chief executive, says the closing of the PC Financial transaction has structurally shifted its customer reach, products, revenue mix and potential for growth.
Numbers for its third quarter:
National Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit rose more than 20% compared with a year ago, helped by a strong performance across its business.
The Montreal-based bank says it earned $1.31 billion or $3.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.07 billion or $2.58 per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $3.39 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.68 in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.05 billion, up from $3.45 billion a year ago.
The bank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $246 million compared with $203 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.22 and $3.87 billion in revenue, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Royal Bank of Canada reported a third-quarter profit of $6.02 billion, up from $5.41 billion a year earlier, boosted by strength in wealth management, capital markets and commercial banking. The bank says the profit amounted to $4.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from a profit of $3.75 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $4.28 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $3.84 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter amounted to $18.54 billion, up from $16.99 billion in the same quarter last year.
RBC’s provision for credit losses totalled $1.00 billion, up from $881 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $4.08 per share and $18.14 billion in revenue, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Numbers for its third quarter:
TD Bank Group reported a third-quarter profit of $4.62 billion, up from $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, helped by record earnings in its Canadian businesses and wholesale banking. The bank says the profit amounted to $2.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.89 per diluted share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.77 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.20 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $16.89 billion, up from $15.30 billion a year earlier.
TD’s provision for credit losses amounted to $917 million, down from $971 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.47 per share and $15.28 billion in revenue, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
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