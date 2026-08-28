A roommate’s guide to the money talk
Living with a roommate is the fastest-growing housing arrangement in Canada, but sharing a space can complicate finances. Here’s the money talk roommates need to have before moving in.
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Living with a roommate is the fastest-growing housing arrangement in Canada, but sharing a space can complicate finances. Here’s the money talk roommates need to have before moving in.
Does it seem like more people are renting these days? You’re not imagining it. According to the Government of Canada census data from 2001 to 2021, the number of roommate households increased by 54%.
Renting can make a lot of financial sense, especially if you’re going to school, trying to pay down debt, or building your savings. But many roommates make the jump to shared living without having critical discussions about how money will be handled.
To help roommates get off on the right foot, RBC created the Roommate Money Guide, designed to encourage important money discussions and prevent disagreements that come from sharing budgets and splitting expenses. We’re sharing a few of the biggest takeaways, so you can have a guideline for productive finance chats.
It’s hard to have a productive talk about who will pay for what if you don’t have a good idea of your own budget. Start by determining your income. Whether that’s student loan money or grants, income from a job, or financial assistance from family, count up everything. This is your income.
Next, figure out your fixed expenses—the bills you have to pay that won’t fluctuate. For instance, add up things like tuition payments, cell phone bills, and car payments. To make an even more accurate budget, look at the rest of your spending. How much do you spend every month on groceries or eating out? On utilities and streaming services? On transportation?
Now, deduct your expenses from your income to get an idea of how much you have left to put toward housing. If it’s less than you’d like, consider whether there are some flexible expenses you can cut back on.
Knowing your budget before you talk with roommates prevents money confusion down the road and gives you a clear picture of how much you can honestly contribute.
There are more budgeting tools than ever, so find one that works for you. For instance, download an app that tracks your spending and organizes it by category, or stick with paper and pencil if that’s what works for you.
Let’s assume that you and your roommates have found a place to rent. With that big decision out of the way, you’ve got lots of little decisions to discuss.
Make a point for all roommates to get together to decide how household expenses will be split. Figure out the answers to these questions in particular:
It’s a good idea to write down your agreed-upon plan and share the information with everyone. This way, no one can later say they didn’t know they were responsible for paying a specific bill or contributing funds for something.
Remember, deciding this before you move in can prevent uncomfortable conversations or resentment down the road.
You covered a lot of ground if you and your roommates ironed out the details about who pays for what. Your next money chat as roommates needs to focus on how your decisions actually play out.
Scrambling to collect rent from everyone the day it’s due is stressful. As roommates, decide a date well in advance of when bills are due to collect money from each roommate. You can be as detailed as you like or even draw up an agreement that everyone signs.
Will one person be in charge of collecting money or will the person responsible for paying that expense have to collect it? These are tiny, but very important details.
It’s also helpful to determine how dues are collected. Should roommates pay in cash? By cheque? Or maybe with practical tools like in-app expense splitting? Again, make it clear which method(s) everyone wants to use.
Keeping the lines of communication open is really important when you’re sharing a living space and expenses. If you’re not frequently talking about finances, it can make it harder to bring the subject up.
To normalize these discussions, schedule a money talk with your roommates once a month. These don’t have to be long meetings, but having a designated time to bring up any issues or questions can make it easier to stay on the same page.
Sometimes, despite your best planning, you’ll still need to have a tough money talk.
Let’s say your roommate is behind on rent. You’ll need to discuss when they will be able to pay and make a plan for how to avoid late payments in the future. This might mean sharing reminder texts or setting up electronic apps to request the funds the week before rent is due.
Another situation you might run into is silent debt between roommates. This looks like a quick run to the shop to grab something or the offer to pick up the tab for an Uber or takeout order–shared expenses that aren’t repaid by one roommate.
Over time, silent debt can build and cause resentment. To prevent this, avoid paying for one another’s small purchases, and if you do, repay each other immediately.
These are just some of the most helpful money talk tips mentioned in RBC’s guide. Remember that the more you normalize discussions around money, the easier it is to share costs alongside a living space.
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