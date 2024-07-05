“It was interesting to track my spending over time,” Prince said.

For her, it wasn’t just about tracking her monthly expenses, it was also seeing how her spending patterns changed over the years.

“I started out as an intern, then started making more money and travelling, and my habits changed,” she said. Prince was mostly aware of her habits but the budgeting app helped her put numbers into perspective and track every dollar spent on commutes, ride-share trips and personal care.

Do budgeting apps work?

Sandra Fry, a credit counsellor with Credit Counselling Society, said people often find it challenging to record expenses on a day-to-day basis but an app can do that heavy lifting for them.

A budgeting app can put bank accounts, credit cards, loans and investments in one place to help provide a broader financial picture.

Banks have also started offering budgeting tools which track spending and flag any suspicious transactions—such as new vendors or payments.

“That can be a real eye-opener for people,” she said, adding that banks already have layers of security and can be better than third-party apps.

Banking apps itemize the expenses for the user but Fry said that doesn’t always ensure accuracy. For instance, Walmart sells groceries but people also shop there for clothing, appliances and homeware. While budgeting apps can also miscategorize transactions, it is easier to edit and personalize them.