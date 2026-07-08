Why healthy money conversations are key to building wealth together
Building wealth as a couple takes more than smart investing. Here's why open communication about money is essential for long-term financial success.
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Building wealth as a couple takes more than smart investing. Here's why open communication about money is essential for long-term financial success.
When it comes to building wealth, most people focus on investments, debt levels, or market performance. But what if the real threat to your financial future isn’t any of those? According to Co-authors of Money Together, Heather and Douglas Boneparth, the biggest risk is hiding in plain sight: the conversations couples aren’t having about money.
Today, financial decisions are intertwined with daily life, relationships, and long-term goals. The ability to communicate openly about money can make or break both your finances and your relationship.
Many couples assume that financial conflict comes from external factors: spending habits, income differences, or investment choices. But often, the real issue lies deeper. It’s not just what couples disagree on, it’s what they never say out loud.
Unspoken expectations, hidden fears, and unresolved assumptions quietly shape financial behaviour. Over time, these blind spots can lead to misunderstandings and resentment.
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The irony is that even financial professionals struggle with this. Heather, a former corporate attorney, and Doug, a certified financial planner, admit that despite their expertise, they still found it challenging to have honest, constructive money conversations in their own relationship. That realization led them to explore what’s missing, and ultimately help others do better.
One of the most powerful insights is that your relationship with money doesn’t start in adulthood, it starts in childhood.
Your upbringing, culture, and early experiences create what’s often called your “money script.” These unconscious beliefs influence how you spend or save, take risks or avoid them, define what is “enough,” and react to financial stress.
For example:
Without understanding these underlying influences, couples often argue about surface-level issues while missing the real cause. Understanding why you do what you do when it comes to money habits brings awareness to the behaviours that may be negatively impacting you. Pause to ask yourself what your money beliefs are, and if those beliefs are still serving you.
Financial conflict in relationships often comes down to a few key dynamics.
Shifting roles and income changes. Life isn’t static. Careers evolve, incomes shift, and responsibilities change, especially after major life events like having children. When the primary breadwinner changes, it can shift power dynamics, expectations, your sense of identity, and create tension if not addressed openly.
Risk tolerance differences. One partner may be a risk taker while the other prefers stability. These differences are often rooted in past experiences, and can lead to disagreements about investing, saving, or career decisions.
The spender vs. saver dynamic, This classic conflict often reflects deeper emotional needs rather than simple financial preferences. One partner may value security while the other seeks enjoyment or validation.
Avoidance and delegation. Many people avoid financial discussions altogether, leaving one partner to manage everything. While delegation can work, complete disengagement is dangerous, especially in times of crisis.
One concept that stands out is financial infidelity, a term that describes behavior that undermines trust in a relationship. It involves two key elements:
This could be anything from secret spending to undisclosed debt. Over time, these behaviors erode trust just as deeply as other forms of betrayal, and often lead to separation and divorce.
Financial transparency, therefore, isn’t just about numbers; it’s about maintaining trust and respect.
A major source of conflict arises from how couples define “contribution.” Traditionally, income has been seen as the primary measure of value, but this perspective is too narrow. Contribution also includes:
In many households, one partner may contribute more financially while the other contributes more time and effort to the family. When these contributions aren’t recognized equally, resentment builds.
A key takeaway: All time is equal, regardless of income. Getting clear on how you want to spend your time and how each person’s time is valued in terms of contributions to the family unit can help align priorities for mutual benefit.
Money is closely tied to power in relationships. When one partner controls the finances, it can create an imbalance, even unintentionally. On the other hand, when someone disengages completely, they give up their financial agency.
Healthy relationships require a balance. Tasks can be delegated, but awareness cannot. Every partner should understand:
This becomes especially critical during unexpected events like illness, emergencies, or loss. If you leave all financial related issues to your partner, what happens if they are no longer able to manage that due to illness, relationship breakdown, separation, or even death? Understanding what you own, what you owe, and where things are held will help ensure you will be financially ok in any situation. It will empower you to ask the right questions and spot gaps that may need addressing.
The path forward isn’t complicated, but it does require commitment. Here are key strategies couples can adopt:
Ultimately, the conversation around money is not just about finances, it’s about life. The most consistent theme is this: You can always make more money, but you can’t make more time. A truly wealthy life is one where you feel aligned with your partner and understand each other’s values, you have the freedom to prioritize what matters most, and you set goals and build a wonderful life together.
Money doesn’t have to be a source of conflict in relationships. With the right mindset and communication, it can become a powerful tool for connection, growth, and shared success. The key isn’t perfection, but openness and a desire to work together.
When couples move from silence to conversation, from conflict to collaboration, they don’t just improve their finances. They deepen intimacy, strengthen their relationship, and build a life that truly feels wealthy. To hear more on this topic from Heather & Douglas Boneparth, watch and listen to their episode on The Wealthy Life Podcast and/or pick up a copy of their book, Money Together.
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