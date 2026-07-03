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Retired Money

Online “finfluencers” grow up

Canada's top finfluencers share how they built trust, grew audiences and navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny in a rapidly maturing...

Online “finfluencers” grow up
Man sitting at a computer watching stock performance

Stocks

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q2 2026

BlackBerry is back, baby, and other standout stories from yet another good quarter for Canadian equities.

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q2 2026
Couple signing a document

Ask a Planner

Can you put an inheritance into a joint account?

Putting an inheritance into a joint account may seem simple, but tax and attribution rules can affect who reports...

Can you put an inheritance into a joint account?

Investing

Moving to the U.S.? Don’t rush to convert your Canadian portfolio

Moving to the U.S. doesn’t automatically mean you should convert your Canadian investments. Here’s why tax rules, currency risk...

Moving to the U.S.? Don’t rush to convert your Canadian portfolio
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Metro Inc. head office is seen in Montreal on Monday, July 14, 2025.

Investing

Stock news: Couche-Tard and BlackBerry post gains, Metro flags strike impact

Couche-Tard reports higher Q4 profit and revenue, BlackBerry raises full-year outlook after a stronger quarter, and Metro sees earnings...

Stock news: Couche-Tard and BlackBerry post gains, Metro flags strike impact

Canadian Crypto Observer

What the U.S. and Iran ceasefire means for Bitcoin

A U.S.-Iran ceasefire has eased oil prices and inflation fears. Here's what that could mean for bitcoin prices and...

What the U.S. and Iran ceasefire means for Bitcoin
A phone displays crypto trades on Kalshi on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore.

Investing

What are prediction markets? Wealthsimple’s newest investing feature explained

Prediction markets are booming, but critics warn they can resemble gambling. Here's what investors need to know before trying...

What are prediction markets? Wealthsimple’s newest investing feature explained
Woman working on a laptop at a table

Investing

Why AI is the savior markets need

Markets keep climbing despite economic headwinds. Allan Small explains why AI is driving growth and how investors can benefit...

Why AI is the savior markets need
Closeup of hands holding a lot of cash

Ask a Planner

How much cash should you keep in your portfolio?

The right cash allocation depends on your goals and stage of life. Here's how to think about cash in...

How much cash should you keep in your portfolio?