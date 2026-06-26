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Spend

What is money actually for?

Columnist Vickram Agarwal spent more money than he ever thought he would on two Oasis concerts. The spreadsheet hated...

What is money actually for?

Canadian Crypto Observer

What the U.S. and Iran ceasefire means for Bitcoin

A U.S.-Iran ceasefire has eased oil prices and inflation fears. Here's what that could mean for bitcoin prices and...

What the U.S. and Iran ceasefire means for Bitcoin
Male cartoon character thinking about credit card and coin. Man choosing between cash and debit card flat vector illustration. Finances, banking concept for banner, website design or landing web page

Debt

The financial mistakes people make before seeking debt help

The financial mistakes people make before seeking debt help
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Tony Capotosto, vice-president of Canadian banking for Scotiabank is shown in this handout photo, on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Financial Planning

The new financial roadmap for Gen Z and young Canadians

Financial milestones are changing for young Canadians. Here’s why experts say budgeting, saving, and consistency matter more than following...

The new financial roadmap for Gen Z and young Canadians
A phone displays crypto trades on Kalshi on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore.

Investing

What are prediction markets? Wealthsimple’s newest investing feature explained

Prediction markets are booming, but critics warn they can resemble gambling. Here's what investors need to know before trying...

What are prediction markets? Wealthsimple’s newest investing feature explained
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Investing

Why AI is the savior markets need

Markets keep climbing despite economic headwinds. Allan Small explains why AI is driving growth and how investors can benefit...

Why AI is the savior markets need
Closeup of hands holding a lot of cash

Ask a Planner

How much cash should you keep in your portfolio?

The right cash allocation depends on your goals and stage of life. Here's how to think about cash in...

How much cash should you keep in your portfolio?
Clothing is on display inside a Garage clothing retail store in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Retail stocks tumble despite strong earnings

Reitmans narrowed its quarterly loss and Empire raised its dividend, but investors sent Groupe Dynamite and Gildan shares sharply...

Stock news for investors: Retail stocks tumble despite strong earnings
Happy man signing an agreement while being on a meeting with insurance agent with his wife.

Estate Planning

Having a will is essential (and easier than you think)

Writing a will is easier and more affordable than many people think. Here's how Canadians can protect their assets,...

Having a will is essential (and easier than you think)