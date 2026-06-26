Before you borrow: Navigating back-to-school financial aid in Canada
Navigating student financial aid in Canada? Learn how loans, grants, scholarships, and private options can help pay for post-secondary education.
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Navigating student financial aid in Canada? Learn how loans, grants, scholarships, and private options can help pay for post-secondary education.
Each year, more than half a million Canadians take out student loans to cover tuition, books, and living costs. But according to some recent research, including a study from Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), many students are unprepared for how these loans work and how to manage repayment.
Understanding your options now can help you graduate with a much stronger financial foundation.
In Canada, you generally have two paths for borrowing: government programs or private financial institutions. According to RBC’s survey, 62% of students say they rely on two or more sources to pay for school—including government loans, scholarships, family support, credit cards and student lines of credit. But only 30% say they understand the differences between the options.
With the Canada Student Financial Assistance Program, the federal government partners with provinces and territories to provide two types of aid:
There is zero interest on the federal portion of Canada Student Loans; however, interest may apply to provincial or territorial portions. Some regions even offer loan forgiveness programs for eligible students.
Eligibility for these programs vary by province or territory of residence. Always check with your school’s financial aid office first.
If you reach the limit or don’t qualify for government funding, you may need to look to a bank. Interest rates on bank loans are typically higher than government loans.
Unlike the government options, private loans often require repayment almost immediately (usually on a 30-day cycle). Unfortunately, private loans generally do not offer interest-free periods or loan forgiveness.
In under 60 seconds, get matched with a personalized list of loan providers based on your needs and approval likelihood. No SIN required.
Loans aren’t your only option. With non-repayable funds, you don’t have to repay money you receive. They include:
If you receive repayable funds, you’ll need to repay the money with interest. These options include:
Between tuition and books, housing, and living expenses, costs add up fast. Luckily, there are numerous options available to Canadian students—and some are even free. A little forethought can go a long way, so consider this your first homework assignment.
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