Sometimes those questions shape our own lives, and other times they shape how we show up for the people around us—how we parent, how we support our spouses, how we lead at work, and how we think about money. I find myself doing this more as I get older, but nowhere more than with my daughter.

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For me, it is less about questioning the past and more about questioning whether the advice we inherited has kept pace with the world around us. The question I keep landing on is a simple one: what was true then, and is it still true today?

Sometimes those questions are cultural, sometimes they are generational, and sometimes they are simply the result of new research and a better understanding of the world. They all have the same thing in common, which is that they force us to separate the timeless principles from the advice that was perfectly suited to a different time.

Parenting advice has evolved—has financial advice?

One parenting debate seems to resurface with every generation. Should you let babies cry it out, or should you respond to them every time they cry?

For years, many parents were encouraged to let babies self-soothe. Today, child development experts place greater emphasis on responsive parenting, arguing that consistently responding to a baby’s needs helps build secure attachment. Like most parenting debates, it is not entirely black and white, but it is a useful reminder that our understanding evolves. What one generation accepts as conventional wisdom, the next is willing to question.

That got me wondering what parenting advice and financial advice actually have in common, and the answer, I think, is quite a lot. Both are handed down from one generation to the next as though they are universal truths. Both are rooted in the economic and social realities of their time. And both deserve to be questioned every now and then—not because previous generations were wrong, but because the world changes. And when things change, perhaps the better question is not whether the advice was good or bad, but whether it still belongs in the context we are living in today.

A conversation I’ll never forget

I graduated from Cardiff University when I was 20 and was fortunate enough to land a job with General Motors almost immediately, which meant relocating from Cardiff to Dubai. For the first time in my life, I was not a poor university student. I had access to a real salary and, with it, the freedom to make real financial decisions.

Shortly after I signed my offer letter, I had what felt like an incredibly frustrating conversation with my parents. They wanted me to set up a savings account and automatically transfer a significant portion of every paycheque into it before I had the chance to spend it or do whatever irresponsible thing they assumed I would otherwise do with it. The underlying message seemed to be that I could not be trusted to make good financial decisions on my own, and that my new freedom needed guardrails. Ironically, I went on to make plenty of financial mistakes anyway.

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Looking back now, I do not think the advice itself was wrong. In fact, I think saving consistently is one of the healthiest financial habits anyone can build. But I also do not think I would have the same conversation with my daughter when she gets her first job. I would probably talk less about controlling her money and more about helping her learn to make good decisions with it.

The principle still feels right, but the delivery feels like it belonged to a different generation. And that is what made me wonder how much of the financial advice we keep repeating today simply has not been questioned in a long time.

Take home ownership, for example. For decades, buying a home was almost synonymous with financial success. It was how families built wealth, created stability, and measured their progress. Is that still true?

Housing prices have changed dramatically, career paths look different, people move cities more often, remote work has reshaped where we live, and investing opportunities have expanded well beyond real estate.

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A few weeks ago, I was talking to my financial advisor, who suggested we may be the last generation to see home ownership as essential, achievable, or even socially expected, and that renting for life may become the norm. I am not convinced she is right; I am also not convinced she is wrong.

Then, there is the old advice to save 10% of your income. Or 15%. Or whatever number your parents happened to teach you. Again, the principle is difficult to argue with, because saving consistently has never gone out of style. But perhaps the conversation around it has changed.

If you are early in your career and your earning potential is still growing, is the better advice really to obsess over saving another 2% of your income? Or is it to spend that same energy building another income stream, starting a side hustle, freelancing on weekends, or creating something that meaningfully increases your earning potential over the next decade? None of this is financial advice, and saving is not the thing I am questioning. What I am questioning is the tactic, the fixed percentage, and whether we have become so attached to it that we have stopped asking whether that same energy might do more somewhere else.

The same thought crossed my mind when I considered the advice to never finance a car. That rule made perfect sense when financing meant paying high interest on an asset that loses value every year. Today, though, zero-percent financing exists, there are low-interest promotional financing options, keeping your cash invested while borrowing cheaply can sometimes be the smarter decision, and building a credit history has real value too.