Be on guard against fundraising fraud
Sponsored By
Equifax
Online criminals are using fake charities, crowdfunding campaigns, and even obituaries to get their hands on your money. Here’s how to protect yourself.
Advertisement
Sponsored By
Equifax
Online criminals are using fake charities, crowdfunding campaigns, and even obituaries to get their hands on your money. Here’s how to protect yourself.
You see on social media that someone in your network has died. There’s a link to an obituary from a funeral home that ends with a further request for donations to a charity the deceased was devoted to.
You get a heart-rending message requesting support for a family you know that’s been struck by a house fire or a life-threatening medical condition with a link to a crowdfunding site.
There’s been a natural disaster in a community you used to live in. You see posts on local-area Facebook or Reddit groups asking for a donation to support displaced residents.
The misfortune may well be real, but are you sure your contribution is going to the victims, survivors or relief agencies? Cyber criminals are becoming more and more adept at exploiting genuine tragedy to separate you from your money, using what they can find out about you to instantaneously conjure convincing pleas.
“One thing these scams all have in common is they’re preying on the humanity of the victim, the desire to help,” says Julie Kuzmic, head of consumer advocacy and compliance for consumer credit agency Equifax Canada. “The scammer is taking advantage of two vulnerabilities: one is an affinity for the person in their network whom they recognize; the other is the desire of the target to support a cause.”
You feel for the victims and want to help. But when you receive a request for support, stay alert to any signs that something may not be quite right. Here are some indicators that a fundraising appeal could be fraudulent:
Even if you’re pretty sure a fundraising pitch is legitimate, it’s worth taking a minute to Google the name of the charity or funeral home being represented and search their site for the campaign in question. If the links you were guided to are different or have no connection to the organization’s main site, that’s a big red flag.
Fraudsters gain credibility by using above-board crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe. These sites may have a process to verify the legitimacy of the fundraisers, but the sheer number of campaigns makes it challenging for them to police every one—and criminals may make off with their gains long before the system gets alerted.
That’s why it’s incumbent upon would-be donors to beware of all online requests for money. The Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition, of which Equifax is a member, uses the watchwords “Stop. Check. Talk.” That is, stop to consider before donating to a cause in haste. Check and try to verify the charity’s pitch independently. And, if you find the pitch may be illegitimate, talk about it and share your suspicions with other members of the relevant social circle and law enforcement.
“Even when people recognize that this is a scam they might just ignore it or block the sender,” Kuzmic says. “Often that’s the end of the road for that person, but it’s not the end of the road for the next victim. They move on.”
People who have been taken advantage of may keep quiet out of shame, Kuzmic adds. But helping prevent fraud requires reporting the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and local police, along with spreading the word among others who could be targeted.
For an extra layer of protection against fundraising scams and other forms of fraud, consider Equifax CompleteTM Protection. The device protection feature offered with this multi-faceted digital subscription service, is able to flag false and fraudulent sites you might visit. Starting at $34.95 per month, the service also provides other digital security features, including:
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Tax season can push Canadians deeper into debt as many rely on refunds. Here’s why it’s happening, and how...
The first quarter finally broke the pattern of steadily rising markets, but energy stocks soared.
Robert has been taking RRIF withdrawals beyond the minimum required amount to gift to his kids and to reinvest...
Geopolitics, rising oil prices and ETF inflows are shaping Bitcoin’s outlook. Is now the right time for Canadian investors...
Wealthsimple's direct indexing brings a tax-saving investing strategy to a wider group of investors, but the number likely to...
A University of Calgary study found that over one-third of senior homeowners worry about affording basic home maintenance, suggesting...
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Haven’t filed taxes in years? Learn the risks, hidden costs, and step-by-step ways Canadians can catch up and reclaim...