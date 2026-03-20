Scammers want your retirement—here’s how to protect yourself
Seniors are prime targets for financial fraud. Learn how to spot scams, protect your retirement, and act quickly if you’ve been defrauded.
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Seniors are prime targets for financial fraud. Learn how to spot scams, protect your retirement, and act quickly if you’ve been defrauded.
Here’s something worth knowing if you’re over 55: scammers are coming for you. Just in time for Fraud Prevention Month, new research from Blood Finance and Angus Reid confirms that fraudsters target people in this age group. Case in point: 87% of people in this age bracket reported receiving “suspicious calls, emails, texts, or letters” in the past five years.
Don’t let fraudsters steal your retirement. Learn how to spot red flags early, and what to do if you think you’ve been had.
Scamming is big business in Canada. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAC) received 112,000 reports in 2025 alone, representing more than $704 million in losses. This is up significantly from the $638 million lost in 2024, which in turn was an increase from the previous year’s loss of $578 million.
Of course, financial loss is only one way to measure impact. When people are scammed, they may experience worsened mental health or emotional damage. According to Psychology Today, feelings of humiliation, shame, frustration and worry are common, and some might feel that the experience is evidence of their cognitive decline.
Some types of fraud, such as so-called “romance scams”, work by manipulating the target’s emotions and can deteriorate a person’s self-worth or confidence in their judgement.
Fraud is nothing new, and scammers are known for leveraging new media and technologies quickly. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a giant leap forward for cyber criminals because of its ability to produce likenesses, voices, or written content that’s extremely difficult to distinguish from the real thing.
Seniors aren’t the only ones being scammed, but according to new research, those 55 years and older experience high levels of vulnerability. In fact, two-thirds of Canadians in this age bracket reported feeling at least moderately at risk of financial fraud.
The data backs up their fears. A third have experienced an impersonation scam, where someone poses as a trusted contact like a bank or service provider. One in five (20%) reported unauthorized withdrawals or charges on accounts.
“Financial fraud is becoming increasingly common, and seniors are unfortunately among those most at risk,” Ben McCabe, Founder and CEO of Bloom Finance, said in a press release.
Financial loss is difficult at any age, but for those nearing retirement, the consequences can be severe. In fact, 31% said that a loss of just $10,000 “would significantly impact their retirement plans.”
Scammers are only after two things—your personal information and your assets—and they use the same tactics over and over again, no matter the medium. Here are top red flags to watch out for:
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Follow these best practices to keep scammers at bay.
It’s important to remember that scams can happen to anyone—and probably will happen to everyone at one point or another. Taking action after being defrauded is hard enough without beating yourself up.
The only way to try and recover losses is to report the fraud. Reporting also helps the authorities track and apprehend scammers. Take these steps:
You spent decades building your retirement, so don’t let a scammer take it in minutes. Talk to the people you trust, walk away from red flags, and don’t be embarrassed to ask questions before handing over money or personal information.
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