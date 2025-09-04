Advertisement

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your identity

Investing

How to build an advanced couch potato portfolio

Adding unrepresented (or underrepresented) asset classes to a core portfolio can reduce risk, increase returns, or both. Here are...

Investing

How to build a core couch potato portfolio

Three ways for Canadians to create a basic low-fee, low-maintenance investment portfolio, with sample asset-allocation models.

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your small business from fraud

Investing

How to build a couch potato portfolio

The theory and practice behind assembling a do-it-yourself investment account using index funds.

Investing

Updated for 2025: The ultimate couch potato portfolio guide

Should you ditch your advisor and invest in passive index funds? Find out whether couch-potato investing may be right...

Investing

When markets soar, don’t let FOMO take over

Experts share why chasing stocks at record highs can be risky, and how to build a strategy that keeps...

Columns

What’s the best way to pay down debt?

Many Canadians are carrying personal debt. Certified Financial Planner Janet Gray explains four effective strategies to get debt under...

Save

Here’s what a comfortable income looks like in Canada

We examined the cost of living in 79 Canadian cities to come up with an annual income you’d need...

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

