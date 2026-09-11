On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 96 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 57 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for what was its second quarter totalled $423.6 million, up from $326.4 million in the same quarter last year, while comparable-store sales rose 10.3 per cent.

In its outlook, the retailer says it now expects total revenue growth for its 2026 financial year of 25 to 27%, up from earlier guidance for 22 to 25% growth. Comparable store sales growth for the year is now expected to be between 12 and 14%, up from earlier guidance for 11 to 14%.

Source Google

Transat secures an additional $250M in emergency federal aid, reports Q3 loss

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ) Numbers for its latest quarter: Loss: $106.6 million (down from profit of $399.8 million a year ago)

$106.6 million (down from profit of $399.8 million a year ago) Revenue: $792.7 million (up from $766.3 million a year ago)

Transat A.T. Inc. says it has secured an additional $250 million in emergency financing from the federal government as it deals with high fuel prices. The new financing from the Canada Enterprise Emergency Fund is in addition to $150 million the travel company already received in federal aid to help offset the soaring price of jet fuel.

The parent company of Air Transat announced the money as it reported a loss of $106.6 million or $2.60 per share for the quarter ended July 1, with high fuel costs driving the results. The loss for Transat’s third quarter compared with a profit of $399.8 million or $9.97 per share in the same quarter last year when it recorded a $345.1-million gain related to its long-term debt.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $2.18 per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 28 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $792.7 million, up from $766.3 million a year ago.

Source Google

Sobeys and Safeway parent company Empire reports Q1 profit and sales up from year ago

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A) Numbers for its latest quarter: Loss: $233 million (up from $212 million a year ago)

$233 million (up from $212 million a year ago) Revenue: $8.48 billion (up from $8.26 billion a year ago)

Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $233 million in its latest quarter, up from $212 million in the same quarter last year. The grocery retailer, whose banners include Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, and Farm Boy, says the profit amounted to $1.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 1.

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The result was up from a profit of 91 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for what was Empire’s first quarter totalled $8.48 billion, up from $8.26 billion. Food sales totalled $7.92 billion, up from $7.79 billion a year ago, while fuel sales rose to $553 million, up from $467 million.

Same-store food sales rose 1.2%, while higher prices helped boost same-store fuel sales 18.9%.

Source Google

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