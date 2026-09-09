How much does the foldable Apple iPhone Duo cost in Canada?
Apple's foray into the foldable phone market is a lot more expensive than the co-revealed iPhone 18 Pro.
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Apple's foray into the foldable phone market is a lot more expensive than the co-revealed iPhone 18 Pro.
Apple has entered the foldable phone market, revealing the new iPhone Duo, which will become available in Canada very soon.
Alongside the iPhone Duo, Apple also unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 at its September 9 event.
“Introducing iPhone Duo, the first foldable iPhone. When open, it’s the thinnest iPhone with the largest display ever — 50 percent larger than iPhone 18 Pro Max,” reads the Apple Canada website. “And it has an outer display with more than 90 percent of the screen area of iPhone 18 Pro. Through reimagined iOS experiences, it offers unparalleled versatility in all‑new poses and orientations. All in a durable, pocketable design. It’s an iPhone unlike any iPhone.”
The iPhone Duo is available in two colours: Star White and Night Sky.
The iPhone Duo will cost you a pretty penny, starting at $2,999 (or $124.96 per month for 24 months) for the 256GB model.
The 512GB and 1TB models are prices at $3,299 and $3,800, respectively. Without Apple Care, the highest-capacity storage (2TB) iPhone Duo will run you $4,799 before tax. It’s the most expensive device of the lineup unveiled by Apple. The iPhone 18 Pro begins at a relatively modest $1,749.
Read more about the new releases on Apple Canada’s website.
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