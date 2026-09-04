The Laval, Que.-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its total revenue came in at US$21.7 billion for the first quarter, rising year-over-year from US$17.3 billion. Couche-Tard says its total merchandise and service revenue amounted to US$4.9 billion, compared with US$4.7 billion during last year’s first quarter.

In July, Couche-Tard made an US$8.6-billion offer for a controlling stake in Polish convenience store operator Zabka Group. Alex Miller, Couche-Tard CEO, says the company is looking forward to welcoming Zabka into the Couche-Tard family, which will enhance its capabilities in food and digital engagement while expanding its scale in central and eastern Europe.

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Lululemon cuts outlook as Q2 profit, revenues drop

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (TSX:LULU.TO) Numbers for its second quarter: Profit: $329.2 million (down from $370.9 million a year ago)

$329.2 million (down from $370.9 million a year ago) Revenue: $2.4 billion (down 4% from a year ago)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its second-quarter profit and revenues dropped from last year and the company is cutting its full-year guidance.

The Vancouver-based retailer, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported net income of US$329.2 million in its second quarter, compared with US$370.9 million a year earlier. The result for the period ended Aug. 2 amounted to earnings per diluted share of US$2.92, down from US$3.10 a year earlier.

Its net revenue was US$2.4 billion, down about 4% from its prior second quarter.

The company also downgraded its outlook for 2026, saying it now expects net revenue for the full year to be in the range of US$10.35 billion to US$10.50 billion, and diluted earnings per share to be between US$9.48 and US$9.73.

Lululemon is days away from former Nike executive Heidi O’Neill taking up the chief executive post. Over the summer, it signed an agreement with estranged founder Chip Wilson to put two of his three nominees on the company’s board, in exchange for the entrepreneur quelling his attacks on the brand.

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BRP reports $136.8M second-quarter loss, raises full-year guidance

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) Numbers for its second quarter: Loss: $136.8 million (down from profit of $57.1 million a year ago)

$136.8 million (down from profit of $57.1 million a year ago) Revenue: $2.24 billion (up from $1.89 billion a year ago)

BRP Inc. raised its full-year guidance as it reported a loss of $136.8 million in its latest quarter, compared with a profit of $57.1 million a year ago. The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says the loss amounted to $1.88 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, compared with a profit of 79 cents per share a year earlier.

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BRP’s normalized result for the quarter amounted to a loss of 18 cents per diluted share, compared with a normalized profit of 92 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.24 billion, up from $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year. In its outlook for its full year, BRP says it now expects revenue to total between $9.225 billion and $9.475 billion, up from earlier expectations for between $9.125 billion and $9.375 billion.

The company also says it now expects normalized earnings between $4 and $4.50 per diluted share for its full year, up from earlier guidance for between $3 and $3.50 per diluted share.

BRP’s latest financial results came as the company said Sébastien Martel will step down as chief financial officer and be replaced by Minh Thanh Tran, effective Oct. 1. Martel will serve as an executive adviser to the chief executive until his retirement in April next year. Tran joined BRP in 2017 and has worked across the company including corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions and product strategy.

Source Google

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