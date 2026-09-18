This is about something that happened between me and a professional I was working with on a significant financial decision. I’m going to conceal most of the details: what kind of decision, what their expertise is, the actual numbers. Not because any of it is sensitive, but because the person deserves to stay anonymous—and because the details aren’t really the point.

This story matters to two different readers, and I want to state that upfront. If you hire experts, financial or otherwise, this is about what you owe the relationship beyond paying for it. If you are the expert, this is about what you gain when you let a client push back instead of managing them past it.

We were roughly a fifth apart

I had a number in my head; they had a very different one. We were looking at the exact same thing and landed, at first, about a fifth apart. Enough that neither of us could shrug and split the difference.

That number wasn’t a guess. I’d run it myself, carefully, using my own read on the situation, and it made complete sense to me. So my instinct was to push, and to show my work while I did it. I sent over exactly how I’d arrived at my position. They took a day, then came back with their own reasoning laid out the same way—not just a revised number, but the thinking behind it.

Showing my work wasn’t about winning

I wasn’t trying to convince them I was right. I also wasn’t trying to look credible, though I’ll admit some part of me didn’t want to come across as emotional or arbitrary. Mostly, I showed my work because I hadn’t tested it yet. A number sitting alone in my head, untouched by anyone else’s reasoning, is not a conclusion, it’s just where I’d landed on my own.

Once their reasoning was in front of me, something useful happened—and it had nothing to do with getting closer to their number. There were factors in how they’d built their case that I hadn’t considered because I don’t do this professionally and they do. Seeing their framework didn’t convert me to their number. It added something to how I think, permanently, regardless of what number either of us landed on.

What I noticed is that neither of our numbers, on their own, was complete. An expert follows a framework built to be consistent and free of personal bias, which is exactly what it should do. A client brings judgment shaped by their own situation, the kind of thing a general framework can’t always account for. The gap between those two things isn’t a disagreement to be resolved in one direction; it’s where the actual answer usually lives.

There’s a name for what almost happened instead. Psychologist Irving Janis spent years studying how groups of smart, well-intentioned people still land on bad decisions and traced it back to premature consensus, the pull toward agreement before anyone’s finished weighing the alternatives. His research found that a single dissenting voice, one person willing to keep pushing, measurably improves the decision that follows. Two people barely count as a group, but the same finding still applies in this situation as it does to a boardroom.

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Even the AI mistook polish for correct

I was using AI to help build my case, and at one point, it agreed with an argument I’d put together that had a real error buried inside it. AI didn’t agree because the argument was sound; it agreed because it was thorough, and thorough reads as correct if nobody stops to check. The tool didn’t catch it. Neither did I. The expert I was working with did.

A confident, well-structured answer feels finished. It isn’t the same as a correct one, and the only way to tell the difference is someone else willing to keep pushing past the point where it started sounding right.

What actually changed

By the time we landed on a number, we’d closed the gap from roughly a fifth apart to about 6%. That’s a real outcome, but it isn’t the outcome that mattered most.

What I walked away with was a working sense of how this person thinks, built from watching their reasoning instead of just hearing their conclusion. I didn’t adopt their approach. I don’t know if anything about how I think changed what they do either. What changed is that neither of us is opaque to the other anymore.

Right, it turns out, wasn’t one fixed number waiting to be found. It depended on the situation, and understanding how the other person reasons was what let us find the version of right that applied to our work.

It held up the second time

We’ve disagreed again since, on a separate decision. The numbers didn’t match this time either—but what did change was the conversation. Neither of us re-litigated the whole case from scratch. We already knew where the other’s number came from, so the discussion went straight to what mattered for that specific situation instead of arguing whose method was better.

That’s the part worth noticing. The value of the first disagreement wasn’t a one-time resolution. It became a permanent upgrade to how we work through every decision in the future.

What this means on both sides of the table

If you’re hiring the expert, your job isn’t to defer, and it isn’t to win either. Show your work, even when it’s uncomfortable, even when the person across from you clearly knows more about the mechanics than you do. Not to prove you’re right. To find out whether you are, and to give them something real to respond to instead of a number you can’t explain.