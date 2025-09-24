Advertisement

Related Articles

Senior couple sitting at a desk with a laptop working on finances

Ask a Planner

Retirement taxes explained: Withholding, clawbacks, and other surprises

During your working years, you may receive tax refunds due to the withholding tax on your paycheque—but things change...

A young man stands holdings a jar full of money

MoneyFlex

Gen Z is leading the way on money habits—here’s how you can catch up

Investing young pays off. Learn the saving tips and money habits Gen Z is using—and how to apply them...

Older couple having a discussion with a younger man over paperwork.

Ask a Planner

Should you sell stocks you inherit?

Inheriting stocks? Learn the tax rules, when to sell, and how to decide if keeping inherited investments makes sense...

ETFs

Which ETFs are the most tax-efficient for Canadian investors?

How taxation of ETFs works in non-registered accounts, and some fund suggestions that will allow you to keep more...

A woman takes inventory in her ceramics shop

Ask a Planner

Insurance for self-employed Canadians: What coverage do you need?

Employees often have group insurance coverage at work, but people who work for themselves need to make sure they...

Person sitting on couch with laptop

Investing

How to build an advanced couch potato portfolio

Adding unrepresented (or underrepresented) asset classes to a core portfolio can reduce risk, increase returns, or both. Here are...

A woman works on her laptop while sitting on a couch

Investing

How to build a core couch potato portfolio

Three ways for Canadians to create a basic low-fee, low-maintenance investment portfolio, with sample asset-allocation models.

Columns

What’s the best way to pay down debt?

Many Canadians are carrying personal debt. Certified Financial Planner Janet Gray explains four effective strategies to get debt under...

A silver ethereum coin sits on a computer keyboard

Canadian Crypto Observer

Ethereum hits new all-time high as crypto bull market continues

Ethereum (ETH) and silver rise together, ETH could touch $8,000 in 2025, ETH ETFs attract massive inflows, and ETH-focused...

Ask a Planner

“We’re well off in retirement. How can we pay less tax?”

A financial planner explains some tax-saving strategies that Canadian retirees may not have thought of.

