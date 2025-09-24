What is the Canada Pension Plan death benefit?
A MoneySense reader is not familiar with the Canada Pension Plan death benefit. Here is a primer
Your recent article is the first time I have seen reference to a CPP death benefit of $2,500. Can you explain it, please?
—Sam
The primary purpose of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is to pay a retirement pension to contributors. Employers as well as employed and self-employed Canadians contribute to the CPP and contributors are entitled to begin a CPP retirement pension as early as age 60.
There are several other programs that CPP contributors and family members are eligible for—including the CPP death benefit, Sam.
A Quebec resident may be entitled to Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) benefits. The CPP and QPP plans have coordination agreements since some Canadians contribute to both plans during their career.
Some of the other CPP/QPP benefits include:
The CPP/QPP death benefit is payable to the estate or other eligible applicants on behalf of a deceased contributor.
The CPP death benefit is a one-time payment from Service Canada. Qualification requires one of the following minimum criteria to be met:
If the deceased was receiving a QPP retirement pension, last worked and contributed to the QPP, or lived in Quebec at the time of their death, an applicant must apply to Retraite Québec for a QPP death benefit instead of Service Canada for a CPP death benefit.
For many years, the maximum CPP death benefit was $2,500, but beginning January 1, 2025, there was an increase to the death benefit. It now consists of a basic amount of $2,500 and a possible top-up of $2,500, for a maximum $5,000 benefit.
The top-up is payable if the deceased met both of the following conditions:
These amounts may decrease if a social security agreement is needed to meet eligibility for people who have lived outside of Canada and contributed to foreign social security plans.
The maximum QPP death benefit remains at $2,500.
You can apply online by signing into a My Service Canada Account (MSCA) and completing the online CPP Death Benefit form. You can also complete and submit the Application for CPP Death Benefit (form ISP1200) by mailing it to Service Canada. Quebec applicants can also apply online or by mail.
If there is an estate, the executor named in the will or the administrator appointed by the court must apply.
If there is no estate, or if the executor has not applied, there is an order of priority for applicants:
It generally takes between 6 and 12 weeks for the payment to be issued following receipt of the application by Service Canada or Retraite Québec. You should apply as soon as possible following a death.
The CPP/QPP death benefit is taxable. The income is reported on a T4A(P) tax slip, called Statement of Canada Pension Plan Benefits. QPP death benefits are reported on RL-2 slips for provincial tax purposes.
The death benefit payment may be reported by the estate of the deceased on a T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return (Trust Income Tax Return TP-646-V in Quebec). If it is paid or made payable to a beneficiary, they report it on their T1 Income Tax and Benefit Return (TP1 Income Tax Return in Quebec).
If a trust return is not being filed, it is instead reported by the beneficiaries of the deceased contributor’s estate on their personal tax returns.
The beneficiaries of most deceased CPP or QPP contributors will be entitled to a death benefit, as well as potential survivor benefits. The executor or family members should apply to Service Canada or Retraite Québec as soon as possible after the death to ensure prompt payment.
