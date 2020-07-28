Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash

Q. I am 37 with a military disability income that will pay monthly until I die. Could you give your advice on which savings plans I should be investing in, and the order in which I should make my investments?

To date, I contribute to my and my spouse’s registered disability savings plan (RDSP), then our TFSAs. When I max out these savings plans, should I contribute to a RRSP, or should I use an unregistered trading account?

–Jason

A. Structuring your cash flow so that you have more money coming in than going out is an important first step in the retirement planning process. But once you have that extra cash flow, deciding the best ways to allocate it is not always simple.

I would generally prioritize paying off high interest-rate debt like credit cards before saving, but I will assume that is not a consideration for you and your wife, Jason.

It sounds as though you both qualify for the disability tax credit (DTC), which is a requirement to open a registered disability savings plan (RDSP).

Prioritizing your RDSP contributions first and foremost sounds like a good plan, given the generous incentives until December 31 of the year you and your wife turn 49. If your family net income from your 2019 tax returns is less than $97,069, you will be entitled to $3 of Canada Disability Savings Grant (CDSG) on the first $500 contributed, and $2 for every $1 contributed on the next $1,000. That means a $1,500 RDSP contribution will receive $3,500 of matching contributions from the government. That is a 233% return on investment right off the bat.

If your incomes are lower—under $48,535—you may also qualify for different levels of Canada Disability Savings Bond money (CDSB) as well; this could result in as much as $1,000 a year of additional government grants to your RDSP account.

RDSPs come with a lot of other intricacies, but suffice to say they are fantastic savings vehicles for disabled beneficiaries and their family members. So, I agree with your prioritization of your RDSPs, Jason.