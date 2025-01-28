Advertisement

News

When will rent costs in Canada stop increasing?

Turning point for renters: Rent prices should see relief this year, but markets still tight.

Banking

Maxed out your TFSA and RRSP? Here’s where to put cash

Ask a Planner

Can seniors claim home renos on a tax return? If so, which ones?

Canadian seniors may be eligible for a tax credit on safety-related home renovations. Let’s look at the credits available...

Columns

Should I cash my RRSP to pay off my mortgage?

Four reasons why you might not want to tap your RRSPs to become mortgage-free.

Canadian deciding between debt and investing holds two piggy banks.

Investing

Invest or pay off debt: A comprehensive guide for Canadians

Is it better to invest your money or use it to pay down your mortgage or other debt? It...

Two gold bitcoins sit on top of a peak, poised to roll down

Canadian Crypto Observer

Will bitcoin crash in 2025?

Bitcoin is alive and well, three ways to buy crypto in Canada, and what to know about crypto capital...

Ask a Planner

How is a non-registered account taxed upon death?

Here’s a primer for Canadians planning for the tax payable on a non-registered account at death, including capital gains...

Canadian couple sitting together, wondering about moving money from RRSPs, RRIFs and TFSAs in retirement

Ask a Planner

Moving money from RRSPs, RRIFs and TFSAs in retirement

To have liquidity and reduce taxes, Canadians can move money between registered accounts. But what are the tax, contribution...

Middle-aged couple taking a selfie at a restaurant

Cash Allocation

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?

A middle-aged couple dance in their new condo

Cash Allocation

Your home sold—now what?

