Who can apply for CPP

You can apply for a Canada Pension Plan (CPP) retirement pension as a non-resident of Canada. Unlike some other government benefits, residency does not have an impact on entitlement. You paid CPP contributions, along with your employers, over the years. Service Canada keeps track of these contributions from the time you turn 18 years old.

You can start your CPP as early as age 60 or as late as age 70. The longer you wait, the higher your payments. There are strategies to consider for timing your CPP start date, but for now, we will focus on your questions, Maryann.

The application process is the same whether you are a resident or not. You can apply using Service Canada’s online My Service Canada Account (MSCA) portal, or by completing and submitting by mail an application form (Form ISP-1000, Application for a Canada Pension Plan).

The government suggests to apply six months before you want your pension to start, though it can be paid to you retroactively for up to 12 months.

As a non-resident, it can be paid into a foreign bank account in a foreign currency.

You will receive an NR4 Statement of Amounts Paid or Credited to Non-Residents of Canada tax slip early in the year that reports income—and tax withheld, if applicable—for your CPP for the previous year. This income may be taxable in your country of residence.

For U.S. residents, only 85% of CPP is taxable. The income is reported on a 1040 tax return filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

What’s the maximum CPP pension?

You typically need 39 years of maximum contributions to qualify for the maximum CPP retirement pension, which is currently $1,455 per month, at age 65.