All the while, you’ve got a serious case of FOMO every time you check social media—all those friends who are jetting off on lavish vacations, buying new cars and splurging on cottages. How are ordinary Canadians actually doing this? And how can you get ahead and save more?

What’s the average savings for Canadians in their 30s? How much should they have saved?

A lot of Canadians are managing to save, despite the above financial challenges and obligations. According to Statistics Canada’s 2019 figures (the most recent available), the average person under age 35 had saved $9,905 towards retirement (RRSPs only) and held $27,425 in non-pension financial assets. For Canadians aged 35 to 44, these numbers are $15,993 and $23,743, respectively.

The table below shows the average savings for individuals and economic families, which Statistics Canada defines as “a group of two or more persons who live in the same dwelling and are related to each other by blood, marriage, common-law union, adoption or a foster relationship.” In 2019, the average household savings rate was 2.08%.

Financial assets, non-pension No private pension assets, just RRSPs Private pension assets and RRSPs Individual under age 35 $27,425 $9,905 $25,263 Economic family under age 35 $105,261 $140,662 $60,305 Individual aged 35–44 $23,743 $15,993 $39,682 Economic family aged 35–44 $131,017 $138,488 $399,771 Source: Statistics Canada

The pandemic had a positive effect on savings; the disposable income of the average Canadian rose by an additional $1,800 in 2020, according to the Bank of Canada. That meant most Canadians were able to save an average of $5,800 that year.

Despite this pandemic silver lining, most Canadians aren’t saving enough for their age groups. When CIBC polled Canadians in 2019 on how much money they’d need in retirement, on average they guessed they would need $756,000. The actual amount you’ll need depends on many factors—to estimate your own number, check out CIBC’s retirement savings calculator.

How to prioritize financial goals and obligations in your 30s

With so much going on in your 30s, it can be very challenging to save when you have so much to pay for. After all, you may be carrying a lot of debt due to student loans, a car loan or a mortgage. In the third quarter of 2023, Canadians aged 26 to 35 owed an average of $17,159, and Canadians aged 36 to 45 owed $26,155, according to a report from Equifax.

Maybe debt is less of a concern for you, but you’re saving for a big goal—like a down payment on a home—and you’re feeling the strain of a high interest rate and inflation. Perhaps you’d like to start a family, but you’re worried about the costs of raising a child. Or you’ve dabbled a bit in the stock market and want to make a few more investments.

Whatever your situation, talking to a financial planner about your finances and your priorities can help you map out a customized financial plan that factors in your immediate goals—as well as long-term savings and retirement strategies. This might include focusing on paying off high-interest debt, putting aside money for a home, shopping around for life insurance and ensuring that you save each month.