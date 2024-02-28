With all these competing costs, coupled with Canada’s elevated rate of inflation, it might seem like you’re falling behind your peers financially—especially if you’re on TikTok or Instagram, where it seems like everyone is living their best life. But what’s a “normal” amount of savings for young adults in Canada? We find out.

Average savings for Canadians under 35

According to Statistics Canada’s pre-pandemic data on savings by age in Canada, households with a major income earner 35 years or younger saved an average of $4,782 in 2018. And its 2019 figures indicate that Canadians under 35 had average savings of $10,720 in the bank, along with $8,395 in a tax-free savings account (TFSA), and $9,905 in a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). Two-thirds of Canadians (66%) were also saving for a major purchase within the next three years, such as purchasing a home or condo (11%), undertaking a home improvement (17%), taking a vacation (14%) or buying a vehicle (13%).

Newer Statistics Canada data is not yet available, but numerous surveys have found that many younger Canadians are struggling financially. For example, a Leger survey released in September 2023 found that 51% of Gen Z and millennials are living paycheque to paycheque.

How to prioritize financial goals and obligations

Canadians in their 20s have a lot of bills to pay. Rents across the country are at all-time highs, food prices are rising, car insurance rates have soared in many provinces, and travel costs have also jumped since the pandemic. If you’re planning to buy a home, putting any extra cash and gifts into a first-home savings account (FHSA) may be a priority for you, too.

We don’t mean to overwhelm you, but we want to put things into perspective. What should you tackle first? Our list can help you prioritize things.

1. Pay off debt

Paying off loans—especially those with high interest rates, such as credit card balances—may be high on your priority list already. Credit card interest rates are typically around 20%. When a borrower falls behind on payments, the debt can quickly snowball, making it harder to catch up.

When you have a balance or miss payments, did you know that you could be paying interest upon interest? That’s called compound interest, which means interest you pay on the previously owed interest, not just on the previous balance. (Compound interest can also work in your favour when you have savings, like in a high-interest savings account.)

Of course, many people in their 20s carry student loan debt, and that may be your next priority. As of 2021, the average Canadian student owes approximately $28,000 in student loans upon graduation, and it takes students about nine and a half years to pay off what they owe. So, if you owe for school, you’re not alone in this situation, despite the trips and lavish lifestyles you may see on TikTok and Snapchat.