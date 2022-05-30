Teaching kids how to invest

I think it is great you want to teach your daughter about investing, Marv. One word of caution, though, is that not everyone wants to be taught. I have seen cases where parents want to give money to their kids to invest, and the kids actually decline it. That said, I will offer up some advice and raise some considerations so that you can teach her well—instead of her having to rely on advice from Reddit.

Where to invest in your 20s

It has never been easier for investors to do it themselves. Commissions to buy and sell are declining, and information about investing is plentiful. However, sometimes access to too much information can be overwhelming.

DIY investing and ETFs

My advice to a new DIY investor would be to stick with exchange traded funds (ETFs) over individual stocks. Stock picking is tough enough for the professionals, let alone someone trying to learn it part-time. Furthermore, you probably need 15 or 20 stocks at minimum to have a properly diversified portfolio. You should not just buy a couple stocks because then you end up with sector risk (exposure to only one or two sectors of the market) as well as individual company risk.

ETFs vs mutual funds

An ETF is like a traditional mutual fund because it is an investment that owns several other investments. However, unlike most mutual funds which actively buy and sell investments within the fund, ETFs tend to be passive, as they track an index.

For example, you can buy an ETF that tracks the S&P 500, which means it simply buys the 500 stocks that make up that index. An actively managed mutual fund might only buy 50 or 100 of those stocks and try to beat the index. The costs are higher for an active fund due to the research involved and the analysts required to do that research. Which brings me to another major benefit: ETFs tend to have lower costs than mutual funds.

That said, there are actively managed ETFs, but most are passive. There are also passively managed mutual funds (called index funds), but most are active.

ETFs to know about

Here are a few ETFs that may be worth your daughter’s consideration:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF is one of the most liquid and largest ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The first ETF in the world, this investment product has net assets of almost $13 billion and started trading in 1990. It seeks to replicate the S&P/TSX 60 Index and owns 60 large Canadian companies, like Royal Bank, TD Bank, Enbridge, Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Natural Resources. Given that three of the top five holdings above are banks and represent 19% of the ETF, it is a diversified portfolio of Canadian stocks, but not necessarily a diversified portfolio on its own. A diversified portfolio should likely include bonds and foreign stocks as well.