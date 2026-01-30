The cable and wireless company, which also owns the baseball team, says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $743 million or $1.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result was up from a profit of $558 million or $1.02 per diluted share in the last three months of 2024. On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.51 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.46 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $6.17 billion, up from $5.48 billion in the same quarter as year earlier. The increase came as media revenue at Rogers, which includes the Jays, rose to $1.24 billion for the quarter, up from $547 million a year earlier. Wireless revenue for the quarter totalled $2.97 billion, compared with $2.98 billion a year earlier, while cable revenue held steady at $1.98 billion.

The Jays took the Los Angeles Dodgers to extra innings of Game 7 before losing the baseball championship.

CPKC profits fall in fourth quarter despite revenue gain from grain, container cargo

CPKC (TSX:CP) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $1.08 billion (down from $1.20 billion a year ago)

$1.08 billion (down from $1.20 billion a year ago) Revenue: $3.92 billion (up from $3.87 billion)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says profits fell 10% in its latest quarter, despite an uptick in revenues that capped off a year of solid earnings growth. CPKC says net income declined to $1.08 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.20 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary-based railway says fourth-quarter revenues rose 1% to $3.92 billion from $3.87 billion the year before amid a 3% boost in grain and container revenue.

It says core adjusted diluted earnings rose 3% to $1.33 per share from $1.29 per share.

For the full year, CPKC says net income jumped 11% to $4.14 billion and revenues climbed almost 4% to $15.08 billion.

For 2026, the company is predicting low double-digit growth in core adjusted diluted earnings per share, volume growth in the mid-single digits and a 15% reduction in capital expenditures to $2.65 billion.

Business and tech consulting firm CGI reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) Numbers for its first quarter: Profit: $442 million (up from $438.6 million a year ago)

$442 million (up from $438.6 million a year ago) Revenue: $4.08 billion (up from $3.79 billion)

CGI Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $442.0 million, up from $438.6 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose nearly 8%. The business and technology consulting firm says the profit amounted to $2.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.92 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $4.08 billion, up from $3.79 billion. On an adjusted basis, CGI says it earned $2.12 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from $1.97 per diluted share a year earlier.

Earlier this week, CGI announced a collaboration deal with OpenAI that will see it expand the use of artificial intelligence across its business and help clients adopt it in their operations.

CGI has 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe that provide business and technology consulting services.

Cascades selling packaging plant to Crown Paper Group in a deal worth $65.5M

Cascades Inc. has agreed to sell a packaging plant to Crown Paper Group, located in Richmond, B.C.

The transaction is valued at $65.5 million, including real estate assets, and is expected to close in the coming days, subject to closing conditions. Cascades says the plant offered limited integration within its operational network due to its geographic position.

Hugues Simon, the Cascades CEO, says in a news release that the move comes amid a commitment from the company to improve its profitability and optimize operations. The transaction comes after Cascades signed a deal to sell a flexible packaging plant to Texas-based Five Star Holding for $31 million.

Cascades makes cardboard packaging, toilet paper, paper towels and other products.