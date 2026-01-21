Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa
A new Air Transat loyalty program is coming in the second half of the year, but questions remain about its benefits, structure, and target market.
Advertisement
A new Air Transat loyalty program is coming in the second half of the year, but questions remain about its benefits, structure, and target market.
Air Transat has announced plans to start a new loyalty program with Desjardins Group and Visa. The launch, planned for the second half of this year, will offer travellers exclusive benefits and an improved experience, the airline said. The announcement comes after Transat suspended its BonBon rewards program in August of last year, according to the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors.
Barry Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance and travel website, said it is not yet clear whether the new loyalty program will be similar to Air Canada’s Aeroplan program, or closer to the previously existing BonBon program that was less consumer-facing and more focused on travel agents.
“I think if they go to the consumer-facing route, that’s where things can really start to get interesting,” he said in an interview. “Because I would compare it to other airlines, when you think about WestJet, Porter, and Air Canada, they all have their own credit cards already, where consumers can earn points on everyday purchases, which then can be redeemed for flights, hotels, and car rentals.”
Scotiabank Gold American Express Card
American Express Cobalt Card
MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard
Choi said that having a loyalty program generally “makes sense” and can help the company make use of consumer data. “It’s kind of funny; you’d think that they would have something like this already. Every single brand I know has a loyalty program for this reason, yet they seem to be behind,” Choi said.
The program is a fundamental pillar of Transat’s business strategy, said Xavier Szwengler, the vice-president for marketing and distribution at Transat, in a news release on Monday. “It allows us to strengthen ties with our customers while accelerating sustainable value creation for Transat and its investors.”
More details on the program will be released in the coming months, he said.
Dan Iwachiw, vice-president and head of product at Visa Canada, said that the organization will introduce a “suite of cards designed to bring more travel opportunities, meaningful rewards, and exceptional payment experiences to Canadians.”
Air Transat reported its first full-year profit since 2018 in December. For its full fiscal year, Transat earned $241.9 million, thanks to a stellar third quarter, compared with a $114-million loss in fiscal 2024.
Air Transat flies mainly to destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, and only two destinations in the U.S. As demand for flights to Florida, Las Vegas, and other stateside spots has plummeted, the airline sought out destinations farther afield.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Groupe Dynamite lifts 2025 guidance, Lululemon hits high-end Q4 outlook, and Kinross Gold starts $1.4B in U.S. growth projects.
A proposed 10% cap on U.S. credit card interest rates revives Canadian debate over bank profits, consumer savings, and...
Help your child navigate their first smartphone while learning money skills, avoiding hidden costs, and building healthy financial habits.
Want to save more in 2026? Learn how reviewing subscriptions, travel, and everyday spending can free up cash and...
Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....
Take control of your finances in 2026 with this practical money checklist. From year-end tax moves to setting realistic...
Canada’s banking sector is undergoing major changes, with open finance, fintechs, and policy reforms creating more competition and choice...
Ontario’s new pay transparency rules require salary ranges and AI disclosure in job postings, aiming to level the hiring...
Canopy Growth invests $125M to expand its medical cannabis reach, BlackBerry turns a profit, while Transat posts a disappointing...
Learn how to tap into AI opportunities while keeping your long-term financial goals and risk tolerance in mind.