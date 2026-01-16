The retailer behind the Garage and Dynamite banners says based on the result it now expects comparable store sales growth for its 2025 financial year to be in a range of 26.5% to 27.0%. The new guidance for the year ended Jan. 31 compared with earlier expectations for between 25.5% and 27.5%.

Groupe Dynamite also raised the lower end of its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin for its 2025 financial year. The retailer now expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to come in between 36% and 37% compared with earlier expectations for between 35% and 37%.

Capital spending for the year is expected to be in a range of $80 million to $90 million for the year, down from a range of $85 million to $95 million, mainly reflecting payments timing.

Lululemon says it expects Q4 sales and EPS to be at high end of guidance

Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it expects its net revenue and diluted earnings per share for its fourth quarter to come in at the high end of its guidance for the period. Chief financial officer Meghan Frank says the update is based on the company’s performance over the holiday season.

The retailer had previously guided for revenue in a range of US$3.500 billion to US$3.585 billion and diluted earnings per share between US$4.66 and US$4.76 for the fourth quarter.

The company made no changes to its guidance for gross margin, selling, general and administrative expenses, or the effective tax rate.

The results come as Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald prepares to step down from his role effective Jan. 31. Founder Chip Wilson, who has been critical of the company, has nominated three director candidates for Lululemon’s board, saying the search for McDonald’s replacement should be led by new, independent directors.

Gold miner Kinross going ahead with three organic growth projects in U.S.

Kinross Gold Corp. says it is going ahead with the construction of three organic growth projects in the U.S. that will cost a total of nearly US$1.4 billion. The company says the initial capital costs of its Round Mountain Phase X project in Nevada are expected to total US$400 million over four years, while the Bald Mountain Redbird 2 project in the state is expected to cost US$490 million over three years. The Kettle River-Curlew project in Washington is expected to cost US$485 million over three years.

Kinross says the projects are expected to meaningfully extend mine life and will benefit long-term costs within its U.S. portfolio.

Chief executive Paul Rollinson says the new growth projects are expected to contribute three million ounces of life-of-mine production to its portfolio. The company says it intends to fund the projects from operating cash flows.

