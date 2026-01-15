Credit card rate caps spark debate

The Canadian Bankers Association said in a statement Monday that Canada’s credit card market is highly competitive and well regulated.

“Regulatory interventions aimed at artificially capping credit card interest rates can lead to unintended consequences that harm consumers, such as reducing credit availability for many Canadians and business owners,” said spokeswoman Nathalie Bergeron in an email. “Such a cap could drive customers towards more costly alternatives and reduce the value that all consumers receive from credit cards.”

Conacher, who’s been pushing for lower credit card rates in Canada for decades, said that banks always say they’ll have to stop offering credit to some, but never provide proof. “Whenever the banks say we wouldn’t be able to afford, we wouldn’t have these margins, and then as a result, we’d have to cut off people, they should be required to prove that’s true,” he said. “No one should accept it at face value, given their profit levels.”

He pointed out how credit card rates have stayed the same, generally hovering around 20%, despite wide fluctuations in interest rates over the last two decades, as evidence there is room to reduce.

Studies suggest rate caps could save billions

Research in the U.S., after Trump first put out the plan as a campaign pledge, found that Americans would save about US$100 billion in interest a year if credit card rates were capped at 10%. The same researchers found that while the credit card industry would take a major hit, it would still be profitable, although credit card rewards and other perks might be scaled back.

In remarks from late 2024 to a parliamentary committee, the banking association’s senior vice-president for banking policy, Darren Hannah, said that 71% of Canadians pay off their balance every month, while there are also some lower-interest card options. He said credit cards offer great value to consumers, that there are some options to switch credit card debt to instalment loans at potentially lower interest, and that the industry has worked with consumers during tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic when it provided deferrals on credit cards.

What didn’t happen during the pandemic though, was much of any change in credit card interest rates. The lack of change, despite the historically low Bank of Canada policy rate, prompted the Canadian Labour Congress to call for a better response from banks in 2020.

Federal interest caps stop short of credit cards

The question of what level of interest rate is acceptable is an age-old question, but one the federal government has worked to tackle recently. Ottawa officially lowered the maximum allowable interest rates on loans to 35% on an annual percentage rate from 48%, while separately setting out lower maximums for payday loan charges. The change wasn’t enough to affect credit cards, though.

And while interest rates are certainly key, it’s also important to look at hidden charges and other costs like interchange fees, said Claire Celerier, Canada Research Chair in household finance at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management. “The risk is that if you cap the interest rate and if there is no cap on late payment fees, interchange fees, and so on, banks are going to recover by increasing all the other fees.” Such fees are generally more hidden than the interest rate, raising the potential of further distorting the market.

Lower-income cardholders tend to bear hidden costs

Low-income people can sometimes shoulder a disproportionate share of fees, like the interchange fee charged to merchants, because while stores spread out the costs among all shoppers, high-earners get some costs back in credit card rewards. “I think what Trump is doing, the effect is that banks are going to increase their fees and it will be at the expense of the poor.”

The federal government in 2024 did secure an agreement on reduced interchange fees, though the rates still stand much higher than in Europe.

Derek Holt, vice president of Scotiabank Economics, said in a note Monday that a lowering of the cap on rates would also likely mean higher monthly minimum payments, card companies raising other fees and many losing access to free credit. “In short, education and efforts to raise financial literacy may be more effective than rate caps and so could efforts to address severe income disparities within the U.S. economy that are not the fault of the cards industry.”

