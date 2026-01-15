Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Clothing is on display inside a Garage clothing retail store in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite reports strong Q4, adjusts 2025 outlook

Groupe Dynamite lifts 2025 guidance, Lululemon hits high-end Q4 outlook, and Kinross Gold starts $1.4B in U.S. growth projects.

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite reports strong Q4, adjusts 2025 outlook
Apps on a smart phone are shown in Mississauga, Ont., in this file photo from Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

Financial literacy

How to turn your child’s first phone into a money lesson

Help your child navigate their first smartphone while learning money skills, avoiding hidden costs, and building healthy financial habits.

How to turn your child’s first phone into a money lesson
A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a 20 dollar bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Save

How to find room to save in 2026—even with tight budgets

Want to save more in 2026? Learn how reviewing subscriptions, travel, and everyday spending can free up cash and...

How to find room to save in 2026—even with tight budgets
Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2026, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

CCB payment dates in 2026, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit
A person uses the calculator app on their phone and works on a spreadsheet in a photo illustration made in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

News

Plan for financial success in 2026

Take control of your finances in 2026 with this practical money checklist. From year-end tax moves to setting realistic...

Plan for financial success in 2026
Prime Minister Mark Carney holds up a copy of the budget as he and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne make their way to the House of Commons for the tabling of the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Banking

Generational shift brings competition to Canada’s banks

Canada’s banking sector is undergoing major changes, with open finance, fintechs, and policy reforms creating more competition and choice...

Generational shift brings competition to Canada’s banks
A "Now Hiring," sign is displayed on the wall of a business Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Montreal.

News

Ontario’s new pay transparency rules will shake up hiring

Ontario’s new pay transparency rules require salary ranges and AI disclosure in job postings, aiming to level the hiring...

Ontario’s new pay transparency rules will shake up hiring
The BlackBerry logo located in the front of the company's C building in Waterloo, Ont. on May 29, 2018.

News

Stock news for investors: Canopy Growth to acquire MTL Cannabis in $125-million deal

Canopy Growth invests $125M to expand its medical cannabis reach, BlackBerry turns a profit, while Transat posts a disappointing...

Stock news for investors: Canopy Growth to acquire MTL Cannabis in $125-million deal
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

Investing

How to tap into AI growth while managing risk

Learn how to tap into AI opportunities while keeping your long-term financial goals and risk tolerance in mind.

How to tap into AI growth while managing risk
University of Toronto student Eleni Koumoundouros poses for a portrait on campus in Toronto, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

News

Here’s how some young Canadians are facing their financial future

Young Canadians face a tough job market, high living costs, and delayed life milestones, making financial independence and future...

Here’s how some young Canadians are facing their financial future