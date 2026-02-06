Advertisement

Related Articles

A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a 20 dollar bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Retirement

With pensions declining, Canadians must plan their own retirement

Less than half of non-retired Canadians have a workplace pension, as more people rely on personal savings and tax-free...

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after making a diving catch to end the fourth inning of Game 7 World Series playoff MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

Stocks

Stock news for investors: Rogers sees revenue gain, lifted by Blue Jays’ playoff success

An earnings roundup and operational updates from key Canadian companies, including Rogers, CPKC, CGI, Cascades, and Empire Co.

BMO Financial Group has announced it will replace Air Miles with a new loyalty rewards program called Blue Rewards this summer. The logo of Blue Rewards is shown in this handout image.

News

BMO replaces Air Miles with new Blue Rewards program

BMO’s new Blue Rewards program offers simpler, personalized perks and new partners for Canadian loyalty members this summer.

The CN Tower can be seen behind condos in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Real Estate

Why 2026 could be a year to rent, not buy

Canada’s rental market is shifting: falling rents, more supply, and new perks give renters more choice and bargaining power...

Groceries sitting on a kitchen counter

Benefits

Unpacking the proposed Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit

Canada’s proposed Groceries and Essentials Benefit could boost GST credits for millions. Here’s who qualifies, how much you could...

People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Signs warning people that the consumption of food is prohibited have been erected at Jacques de Lesseps plane spotting park to deter the gathering of birds. THE CANADIAN

News

Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa

A new Air Transat loyalty program is coming in the second half of the year, but questions remain about...

Clothing is on display inside a Garage clothing retail store in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite reports strong Q4, adjusts 2025 outlook

Groupe Dynamite lifts 2025 guidance, Lululemon hits high-end Q4 outlook, and Kinross Gold starts $1.4B in U.S. growth projects.

A credit cards illustration is shown in a Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 file photo.

News

Credit card interest rates: How high is too high?

A proposed 10% cap on U.S. credit card interest rates revives Canadian debate over bank profits, consumer savings, and...

Apps on a smart phone are shown in Mississauga, Ont., in this file photo from Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

Financial literacy

How to turn your child’s first phone into a money lesson

Help your child navigate their first smartphone while learning money skills, avoiding hidden costs, and building healthy financial habits.

A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a 20 dollar bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Save

How to find room to save in 2026—even with tight budgets

Want to save more in 2026? Learn how reviewing subscriptions, travel, and everyday spending can free up cash and...

