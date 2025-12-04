Credit counselling calls surge as Canadians struggle with rising costs
Credit counselling agencies across the country saw a 40% year-over-year increase in calls for financial help around debt, missed payments, and trouble paying mortgages.
Advertisement
Credit counselling agencies across the country saw a 40% year-over-year increase in calls for financial help around debt, missed payments, and trouble paying mortgages.
Canadians have had a difficult year when it comes to their personal finances, and calls to credit counselling agencies reflect these challenges. According to a new study from Credit Canada, calls for counselling are up 39.6% across the country over the past year. We’ll take a look at why Canadians are struggling with debt and offer practical tips from Bruce Sellery, CEO of Credit Canada, to help you get back on track.
Nationally, requests for help with debt management are rising—but the provincial breakdown is even more revealing:
Residents of Toronto and Vancouver likely won’t be surprised: the cost of living in Ontario and B.C. far outpaces that in provinces like Alberta, and the volume of credit counselling calls reflects this reality.
In fact, Credit Canada recorded a historic high in September 2025, receiving more calls in a single month than at any point in its 60-year history.
Credit Canada and Equifax highlight several pressures making it harder for Canadians to feel financially secure. The consumer price index (CPI) shows the cost of living is up 2.2% year-over-year, with food prices rising 3.5% and shelter costs up 2.5%.
Canadians are also paying roughly 7% more for home and auto insurance, while cell phone bills have increased by the same amount. As expenses climb, credit card and personal loan delinquencies are rising, particularly among those under 35.
“We live in really tough times with inflation, housing affordability, and mortgage rates,” says Bruce Sellery. Many people know that you should have a budget and contribute to savings, but when affordability outstrips income, it can be difficult to know what to do with your money, which is one reason Credit Canada has seen such an uptick in calls.
Related reading: Here’s what a comfortable income looks like in Canada
Feeling overwhelmed is normal, but as Sellery points out, “At the same time, we do have a lot of agency. We sometimes forget that.” Making a call to credit counselling is one step, but before taking action, ask yourself: “Why are my finances the way they are?”
Understanding your spending habits, values, and budget weaknesses can help shift your mindset. Once you have that insight, you can start committing to changes—whether it’s picking up a side hustle to save for a big purchase or finding creative ways to live in a high-cost city, like renting out a room or selling your car to rely on public transit.
For a structured approach, try Credit Canada’s Purpose of Money Quiz, which helps identify what you want your money to do and suggests simple steps to get started.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Under what circumstances can you obtain the greatest tax savings on this $2,000 credit?
A roundup of the latest developments for investors, with insight into Barrick’s negotiations in Mali, Couche-Tard’s performance, and notable...
Cash ETFs offer investors liquidity, modest returns, and capital preservation. Experts explain their uses, benefits, and key risks for...
Learn how the CRA’s updated Voluntary Disclosures Program works, who qualifies, and what relief you can expect if...
Canadian parents spend an average of $1,160 a year on extracurriculars. See how real families compare and get expert...
Find out the 2026 GST/HST credit payment dates from the Canada Revenue Agency, who qualifies, and how much you...
Some of the most memorable gifts are the ones that save your friends or family money over time. Take...