Scammers demand payment via e-Transfer or with unusual methods such as prepaid credit cards, gift cards or crypto. They also pressure the target to act immediately or within a couple of hours. Scammers want to get their hands on your hard-earned money as soon as possible—they know that if you have a few moments to think and do a quick Google search or ask a friend, their jig is up.

Scammers may also approach their targets with emails, text messages and letters. Whatever the method, scammers can be very convincing. They may tell you that your taxes have been audited and that you owe money. To sound legitimate, they might recite ID numbers and case numbers. They might know some of your personal information, such as your home address, birthdate or your social insurance number (SIN). The caller ID on your phone might even display an Ottawa phone number—scammers often use technology to “spoof,” or fake, their location. They could actually be calling from anywhere in the world.

Beware fake offers for refunds and benefits

Some scammers, instead of trying to instill fear in our law-abiding hearts, entice Canadians with the promise of extra benefits and refunds. Fraudsters cast their net for victims via email rather than phone and wheedle out important personal information—including your SIN and bank details—under the guise of sending you more money, only to bleed your bank account dry.

This scam is being sent to more people, since it’s a lot easier to send out a mass email than making hundreds or thousands of phone calls. One red flag for this CRA scam is if the email starts with a generic “Dear Taxpayer,” which the real tax collector would never do. Alternatively, if your email address includes your name, these impostors may use that in the greeting instead, but watch out for bad spelling and grammar throughout the rest.

Here are some additional points to consider if you ever think you’re dealing with a scammer, taken from the CRA website.

The CRA will not:

use threatening or aggressive language

for personal or financial information in a voicemail or email

send refunds by e-transfer or text message

request e-transfers, prepaid credit cards, gift cards or crypto

threaten to arrest, imprison or deport you

try to arrange an in-person meeting in public to collect payment

charge a fee to speak with a CRA agent

When in doubt, ask yourself the following: