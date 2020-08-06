Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

As a father of three and a financial professional, the coming school year, and the uncertainty attached to it, is very much on my mind. Even if your children, like mine, are still years away from post-secondary tuition fees, the sooner you start saving, the better your chances of reaching your financial goals. Money also gives you options should your child need tutoring (or, as is being hotly debated, you want to be able to consider opting out of public school during the COVID-19 pandemic).

Here are a few ways to help your children financially, regardless of their age or stage.

RESP

The most common saving tool for minor children is a Registered Education Savings Plan. An RESP is a tax deferred savings plan used to fund post-secondary education costs like trade school, college or university tuition and other expenses.

There are no tax deductions when a parent makes a RESP contribution, but the government provides a Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) of 20% on contributions of up to $2,500 per year, per child (each named as a beneficiary in the plan), resulting in up to $500 in grants annually. If you’re unable to contribute some years, you can also catch up on contributions in future years, again receiving up to $500 in grants for each year you hold the RESP.

Low-income contributors may be eligible for additional government benefits, in the form of Canada Learning Bonds (CLBs) or other provincial incentives.

When future withdrawals are used for qualifying post-secondary education, the original principal is withdrawn tax-free and the government grants and investment growth are taxable to the child—usually at a low rate of tax, or even tax-free.

RESP accounts can also be opened by grandparents for their children’s children. This can be a good indirect way to help your own kids, by helping to alleviate the burden of saving for their children’s post-secondary costs on their own.

RDSP

Similar to RESPs, Registered Disability Savings Plans (RDSPs) are a savings option for parents with children who qualify for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC). Savings are not meant for education costs necessarily, but instead as long-term savings for that child, particularly for retirement.