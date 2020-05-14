Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

Q. I am a grandparent providing funds for a family RESP. It is for twin grandsons—my son is the father. I have a bit of a concern their mother may decide to withdraw the funds I provided for her own purposes. Is there a mechanism whereby both parents have to sign off if the contributed funds were to be withdrawn and not used for the children’s education?

–Morley

A. Hi, Morley. Contributing to a RESP is a fantastic way to help both your grandsons and your son. Having just helped two children through university myself, I often suggest that you’re going to pay anyway, so why not start a RESP and collect some government grant money along the way?

Your concern about your grandchildren’s mother walking off with the money is, I hope, a very low risk, but one that I know is real. Fortunately, there are a couple of easy solutions that should put your mind at ease.

The key to the solution revolves around the subscriber. Is the subscriber of the family RESP:

Your son and the boys’ mother; Only your son; or You?

Let’s do a quick review of the term “subscriber” and the implications of different subscriber relationships. Then you will see your solution.

In simple terms, the subscriber is the person (or persons) who set up the RESP and named the beneficiaries, your grandchildren. The subscriber is also the one to sign the order ticket to make a RESP withdrawal.

I’m guessing that your son and your grandsons’ mother are joint subscribers, and you’re giving them money each year to contribute to their family RESP. This is very common, as one RESP per family makes tracking the total available grant and contribution amounts relatively easy.

In that case, joint subscribers both need to sign for RESP withdrawals, which solves your concern. An issue could arise if your son passes away unexpectedly and your grandsons’ mother becomes the sole subscriber.